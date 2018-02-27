The Sun News
27th February 2018 - Imo NLC demands restoration of 100% salaries to workers
27th February 2018 - Morgan Tsvangirai: The African hero
27th February 2018 - Why African leaders disobey political prophecies
27th February 2018 - Nigeria, the Igbo and 2019
27th February 2018 - Checking underage voting
27th February 2018 - I don’t believe in gender equality –Obiakalusi, marriage counsellor
27th February 2018 - Weak public procurement breeds corruption
27th February 2018 - 2019: President Nigeria needs
27th February 2018 - Pathetic
27th February 2018 - Prof. Ikechebelu: Why more women suffer infertility
Imo NLC demands restoration of 100% salaries to workers

Imo NLC demands restoration of 100% salaries to workers

— 27th February 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Imo State chapter, has called on the state government to restore 100 per cent salaries of all categories of workers in the state.

This was contained in an address read by the state Chairman of NLC, Austin Chilakpu,  to mark the 40 years existence of the union at the NUT House, Owerri, the state capital, at the weekend.

He maintained that since the state government has overcome recession, it is imperative for it to  commence full payment of salaries to the workers as against the slash obtainable after the contractual agreement with the state government.

The labour leader, while demanding the completion and release of the promotion exercise, payment of arrears of pension owed pensioners as well as regular payment of pensions to pensioners in the state, frowned at the anti-workers policies of the state government.

Chilakpu condemned, in strong terms, the non-payment of gratuities to retired workers  since 1998, government’s failure to recall the illegally disengaged workers of Imo Transport Company, non-payment of salaries of Adapalm workers for 34 months and non-payment of three months arrears of salaries to judicial workers.

The state labour leader recalled that from the colonial era to the present day political evolution, the labour movement has encountered many challenges, ranging from issues that negatively affect the workers and the society at large.

He said in 40 years of existence, NLC has faced several problems from the previous military administrations as well as pseudo-democratic governments, adding that members, in  the course of their struggle, had paid the ultimate price with their lives, while many have been imprisoned or detained at various times.

Chilakpu further disclosed that the state NLC has weathered several storms  to have fair and better deal with the state workers, adding that the members of the union have led workers to several protest, agitations, demonstration and lock-downs against obnoxious policies and actions of government which affect the conditions of workers.

Addressing the union members at the event, Governor Rochas Okorocha commended NLC for the huge success recorded in their 40 years of struggle to better its members.

Okorocha, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Sir George Eche, reminded the union members that the present government is open to constructive criticisms.

On issues concerning pensioners in the state, Okorocha assured that arrangements are on to address the pension issue, while he urged the workers in the state to continue to do their best to ensure greater productivity.

Highpoint of the ceremony was a presentation of posthumous award to the immediate past state Chairman of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Late Chief Gedion Ezeji and  four other past leaders, Chief T.K.Nwachukwu, Chief Steve Ibe, Sir Ambrose Ikechi and Obasi Ihueze.

