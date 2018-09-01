Imo: Mbaise crisis festers

The grounds for forgiveness

A source who does not want his name in print because he is not authorized to speak on behalf of the association hinged their opposition to the conferment of chieftaincy title on Nwosu on the non-performance of Okorocha-led government in Mbaise. “Some of the roofs of the primary and secondary schools in Mbaise have caved in,” he said. “Mbaise must take interest in the affairs of her children. Last week, it was a great pleasure watching a group of five girls from a secondary school in Anambra State receive first prize at the innovative technology contest held in San Francisco, California, USA. The girls developed an App for screening fake drugs in Nigeria. Subsequent review on the recipients showed that the school buildings in Anambra served as the hub of this great achievement. Children from Imo State, and in particular Mbaise, can do as well if given the opportunity to rise and shine. At the moment, most parts of Mbaise have no functioning public primary and secondary schools. If in doubt, pay a visit to a primary or secondary school in the so-called greater Imo State and watch yourself consumed in deep emotion and sadness. Snakes, rodents and other animals occupy the premises. The mere pictures will make any person sick. The ugly situation is true for many other places.”

On the charge about the socio-cultural organization being peopled by politicians (whom Onwuemeodo in the referred newspaper article had accused of belonging to People’s Democratic Party, PDP), the source said: “the leadership of Ezuruezu represented by our President General, Barrister CY Anyanwu, is non-partisan, as he has been continually interfacing with all our aspirants to have a level playing field for the best to emerge in all the parties they represent. We know all these are politically motivated. The way forward is for all our cultural and traditional institutions to be seen as apolitical in their views and decisions. They must be seen as the fathers of all Mbaise sons and daughters. They can serve as advisers to our political sons and daughters and must be seen as working only for the good of Mbaise.”

“Mbaise people are very religious and are forgiving by nature, and will forgive any sinner who genuinely shows contrition,” Oparaji said. “If these monarchs show genuine contrition and fulfill the penalty the community will impose on them, I would think forgiveness is possible.”