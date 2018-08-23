Imo LG election: APC candidates head to poll unopposed

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Ahead of the Local Government Area election scheduled to hold, on Saturday, the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seemed to be contesting the election unopposed as no other party has indicated interest to contest the election.

Chairman of APC in the state, Daniel Nwafor recently in a press briefing in Owerri had stated that his party will not withdraw its candidates just because other parties are staging a boycott.

He noted that APC is ready to clinch victory in all the local government areas in the state.

Meanwhile governor Rochas Okorocha has urged the electorate to vote for the chairmanship candidates of APC that will fill the 27 Chairmanship and 645 Councillorship seats in the upcoming election, maintaining that the party has done well ruling the state in the last seven years.

In a statement he issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Omwuemeodo, governor Okorocha stating reasons for the election said he believed that government should be taken to the people at the grassroots which had also occasioned his administration to come up earlier with the idea of Community Government Council (CGC) which he noted has also transformed most of the Communities in terms of development.

According to governor Okorocha “And having seen the great impact of the CGC in the communities, an executive bill was sent to the State House of Assembly for a law that would enable autonomous communities to elect their Councillors and the Councillors will be the link between the government at all levels in the State and the individual communities for development.

The Councillors will also be working hand-in-glove with their respective traditional rulers for the Development or Progress of the autonomous communities involved”

He, however, called for a peaceful Conducts of the election from political parties that might be taken part in the election, while imploring the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission(ISIEC) conducting the election to make the exercise a free and fair one.