Imo INEC uncovers 28,242 uncollected PVCs in Orsu

Imo INEC uncovers 28,242 uncollected PVCs in Orsu

— 14th March 2018

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo State, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, has revealed that 28,242 registered voters from Orsu Local Government Area of the state have abandoned their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ezeonu made the revelation, on Tuesday, during a town hall meeting with stakeholders at the council headquarters, Orsu.

According to him , a total of 44,537 registered but regretted that 28,242 have since abandoned their PVCs with the commission.

He also decried late registration for the exercise by the people, while also reminding them that the only opportunity they have is to get registered and obtain their PVCs.

The state’s INEC commissioner informed that the commission was set to deploy permanent officials in the 305 wards of the state to ensure better compliance for the registration.

He seized the opportunity to assure the stakeholders of INEC’s readiness to conduct free and credible election in the state.

“We noticed that you people do not have confidence in INEC , but that is in the past, we would use the 2019 general election in Imo to restore the confidence of INEC, any politician who think he would bribe us with their Ghana must go should better forget it” Ezeonu said.

Ezeonu also promised that INEC would soon descend on politicians who default the campaign guidelines of the commission. “We are aware that some politicians have already began campaign which goes against the INEC guideline, section 99 of the electoral act forbids it, campaigns should start 90 days to the election. We would soon write to INEC about these defaulters,” Ezeonu stated.

