– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Imo impeachment saga: Judge summons panel members
14th August 2018 - Presidency: I’ve no plan to step down – Dankwambo
14th August 2018 - Why Gov Okowa deserves second term – Ugochukwu
14th August 2018 - Defection: We’re both guilty, Akpabio tells Saraki
14th August 2018 - Again, APC senators in crucial meeting with Oshiomhole
14th August 2018 - 2019: NYCN raises the alarm over plots to impose politicians’ children Nigerians
14th August 2018 - Osun Guber: APC accuses SDP of employment scam
14th August 2018 - Alaba escapes serious injury
14th August 2018 - APC has eroded democratic gains, says Fayose
14th August 2018 - How I got over Tinubu’s letters –Oyegun
Home / National / Imo impeachment saga: Judge summons panel members
IMO

Imo impeachment saga: Judge summons panel members

— 14th August 2018

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Justice Benjamin Iheaka of the Owerri High Court, on Monday, ordered other members of the panel of inquiry to be served court summons and to appear before it through the office of the Chief Judge of the state, who  constituted the panel.

The presiding judge made the order, following the argument by Miletus Nlemadim, who posited that some of the respondents had not received the motion summoning them to appear before the court.

Against this backdrop, Chief Ken Njemanze ( SAN)  prayed the respondents in question will be served  by substituted means through the Office of the Chief Judge, since they are members of the 7-member panel constituted by the chief judge.

Justice Iheaka, however, adjourned the matter to August 20, 2018 to enable all parties involved in the matter  be served appropriately.

READ ALSO: Presidency: I’ve no plan to step down – Dankwambo

It was learnt that respondents 4 to 8 were yet to be served as they could not be located.

However, Chief Njemanze  expressed disappointment over the role played by the Attorney General, who was present in court on July 30, 2018 where the presiding judge granted explicit order, in the morning, restraining the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Paschal Nnadi, the Speaker with other members of Imo House of Assembly and members of the 7-member panel of inquiry from any further action pertaining to the impeachment proceeding of Prince Madumere, but was  informed at about 6 hours later that members of  Assembly had gone ahead with the purported impeachment  of the deputy governor over frivolous allegations.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IMO

Imo impeachment saga: Judge summons panel members

— 14th August 2018

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Justice Benjamin Iheaka of the Owerri High Court, on Monday, ordered other members of the panel of inquiry to be served court summons and to appear before it through the office of the Chief Judge of the state, who  constituted the panel. The presiding judge made the order, following the argument by…

  • DANKWAMBO

    Presidency: I’ve no plan to step down – Dankwambo

    — 14th August 2018

    Cosmas Omegoh Gombe State Governor, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has debunked media claim that he was shelving his presidential bid, describing the report as a story “best fit only for the trash-can.” He added that “such concocted-trash can only exists in the wild imagination of the authors of the story. It is as false as…

  • OKOWA SECOND TERM

    Why Gov Okowa deserves second term – Ugochukwu

    — 14th August 2018

    I believe Okowa has done quite well to deserve a second term in office. There are many reasons why he should be supported by all Deltans for re-election. Chinelo Obogo Ugochukwu Ogbuenyi is a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Alliance aspiring to represent Ndokwa East Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly…

  • DEFECTION

    Defection: We’re both guilty, Akpabio tells Saraki

    — 14th August 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Former Senate minority leader, Godwill Akpabio, has said he and the Senate President Bukola Saraki are  as  guilty as others, as far as recent defections of lawmakers from one political party to the other is concerned. At the weekend, one of the national dailies, reported that Saraki was planning  to declare Akpabio’s…

  • APC

    Again, APC senators in crucial meeting with Oshiomhole

    — 14th August 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Following the abortion of the much-touted National Assembly reconvening, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and senators of the ruling party, last night met in Abuja, for the fifth time since his emergence in June. Although the meeting was still ongoing at press time, it was gathered that…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share