Imo impeachment saga: Judge summons panel members

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Justice Benjamin Iheaka of the Owerri High Court, on Monday, ordered other members of the panel of inquiry to be served court summons and to appear before it through the office of the Chief Judge of the state, who constituted the panel.

The presiding judge made the order, following the argument by Miletus Nlemadim, who posited that some of the respondents had not received the motion summoning them to appear before the court.

Against this backdrop, Chief Ken Njemanze ( SAN) prayed the respondents in question will be served by substituted means through the Office of the Chief Judge, since they are members of the 7-member panel constituted by the chief judge.

Justice Iheaka, however, adjourned the matter to August 20, 2018 to enable all parties involved in the matter be served appropriately.

READ ALSO: Presidency: I’ve no plan to step down – Dankwambo

It was learnt that respondents 4 to 8 were yet to be served as they could not be located.

However, Chief Njemanze expressed disappointment over the role played by the Attorney General, who was present in court on July 30, 2018 where the presiding judge granted explicit order, in the morning, restraining the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Paschal Nnadi, the Speaker with other members of Imo House of Assembly and members of the 7-member panel of inquiry from any further action pertaining to the impeachment proceeding of Prince Madumere, but was informed at about 6 hours later that members of Assembly had gone ahead with the purported impeachment of the deputy governor over frivolous allegations.