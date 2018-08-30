Imo guber: Pascal Ejiogu picks APD nomination form

…Party says Okorocha deceiving Nigerians, Imolites

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The race to the Imo State Government House gets tougher as Pascal Ejiogu formally picks the Expression of Interest and Nomination form of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) for the 2019 governorship election.

Speaking after picking the form, in Abuja, Pascal, son of a former Commissioner under Governor Rochas Okorocha, expressed worries over the spate of insecurity and killings in the state and the country, calling for Peace Accord among political parties ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He equally spoke on his plans for the state, promising to pay all the salaries and pension arrears as soon as he emerge the next governor and to create a central database for all Imo natives.

“I will make sure things work in Imo state. I will bring back Civil Service. My lovely state is the poorest oil producing state in Nigeria because of the debt the state has incurred. When I become the governor, we will ensure that we increase IGR. There is no security in Imo state, kidnapping is back. We are going to ensure that every house in Imo state has a CCTV. Imo state will be better under me.

“From the word go, my administration will digitalise Imo state. Every Imolite will get number. Digitalising Imo state means creating a central database where government will know everybody to their houses.

“Everybody will pay the right tax, there is nothing you will do in Imo state and get away with it because we know everything about you,” he promised.

Ejiogu also assured that when he becomes governor, women will participate actively to the extent of sharing his administration with women on 50-50 ratio.

On the need for Peace Accord before the general elections, Ejiogu said: “I believe there should be a Peace Accord and I also believe there should be a synergy between political parties. Everybody should work together because all we want is good governance.

“To me, people are not suppose to fight for anything. I don’t know the cause of all the wrangling but what I know is what is right in every civilised country. All political parties should pursue good governance. So, there is no need for fighting if we really mean well for the nation. We should be allowed to do election without fighting and killings. It is wrong. What is right is allow the people to make their choice,” he said.

While faulting the arrest over 100 Imo women recently, he said: “We thank God that they have been released but it quite pathetic. It is not fair that these women were arrested in the first place, they were just protesting which was a peaceful protest, they were not supposed to have been stop for saying their minds and in this country I believe we still have freedom of expression. It is wrong, it is not right but we thank God they have been released,” he said.

Similarly, ADP National Secretary, James Okoroma, lamented that the state is in dare need of quality leadership, adding that his party have what it takes to provide such in the state.

“When former governor Mbakwe was there, what you call Independent Power Plant today were started by Mbakwe. He built three power plants in the three Senatorial districts. He built Shoe factories, Painting industries, Poultry, General hospitals in Local government areas and many others but unfortunately, all those things Mbakwe built have all collapsed.

“Even in Imo today there is no transport system, everything has collapsed. Governor Rochas is simply deceiving Nigerians and himself but I know that posterity will not forgive him. So the challenge of leadership in Imo is enormous and I am passionate about it.

“As a National Secretary of this part, I will ensure that the man who will emerge as our candidate is equipped intellectually, politically and economically to provide leadership, and ADP is a platform to use to actualise this,” he said.