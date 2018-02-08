The Sun News
Imo guber: Owerri shutdown as supporters march for Madumere

— 8th February 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The governorship ambition of the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, yesterday received a boost.
The deputy governor’s supporters, in their dozens, shutdown economic and other activities in Owerri, the state capital, as they marched through major streets, calling on Governor Rochas Okorocha to support Madumere’s ambition.
The crowd, who embarked on the solidarity march, were mostly from Mbaitoli Local Government Area, from where the deputy governor hails. Others include Ohaji/Egbema, Nkwerre and Nwangele Local Government Areas of the state.
The leader of the group, Chief Chidi Nwaogu, who addressed newsmen, said  the solidarity march was to urge Madumere to join the gubernatorial race, pointing out that he is the most qualified among all the aspirants jostling for the plum job.
Nwaogu observed that Madumere fits into  the 12-point criteria released by Governor Okorocha for aspirants contesting the position and said with the deputy governor, APC is assured of victory during the 2019 general elections.
“According to the governor’s criteria, Madumere has the capacity, he is competent, an administrator per excellence; he is humble, loyal, crises resolution expert, man of the people and, most importantly, he has got the cognate experience in Nigeria and in the Diaspora. He has been tried and tested and he delivered at all times,” he said.
The supporters carried  placards with inscriptions such as:  “For Imo governorship 2019,” “Ask for Mr. Integrity,” “Mr. Incorruptible,” “Vision 2019, Madumere all the way,” “It’s Madumere or nobody,”among others.
Also speaking, a member representing Mbaitoli in the House of Assembly, Ifeanyi Nnataraonye, described the solidarity march as unique, pointing out that Madumere’s humble, peaceful and loyal dispositions with experiences in both private and public sectors are enough qualities for him to succeed Governor Okorocha.
Special Adviser to the Deputy Governor on Political Matters, Chief Chris Nwaike, who addressed the people, commended them for identifying with Madumere, whom he said was absent owing to official engagements.
Nwaike reiterated that Madumere is eminently qualified for any political position in the state, including governorship, pointing out that his contributions to the peace and development of Imo State are second to none.
He urged the people not to relent in their support for Madumere and his vision and said the state would be in safe hands with the deputy governor whom he described as incorruptible and impartial.

