The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - Imo guber: Okorocha vows to support son-in-law, Nwosu
12th February 2018 - Rain storm wrecks Ondo community, Governor promises quick aid
12th February 2018 - Outcry over supposed missing case file of Nnamdi Kanu at Appeals Court
12th February 2018 - Herdsmen kill two Civil Defence operatives in Benue
12th February 2018 - National Security: I’m determined to implement solutions – Buhari
12th February 2018 - Governors back state police
12th February 2018 - Justice for Chibok Girls as one abductor jailed for 15 years
12th February 2018 - Adeleke Varsity VC urges NASS to declare state of emergency on education sector over strikes
12th February 2018 - FG has power to stop herdsmen attacks – Prelate Bob-Manuel
12th February 2018 - VPI team in Nigeria, engages FG, others
Home / National / Imo guber: Okorocha vows to support son-in-law, Nwosu

Imo guber: Okorocha vows to support son-in-law, Nwosu

— 12th February 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State may have broken his silence on who will succeed him in office as he has vowed to throw his weight behind his son-in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu, if he (Nwosu) eventually declares his interest to contest the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Governor Okorocha made the vow when officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and leaders from Owerri Municipal Council visited him, on Monday, at the Government House, Owerri. He noted that his support for Nwosu was based on the latter’s “ideal leadership” qualities.

Governor Okoroxha also disclosed that allowing Nwosu, who is presently his  Chief of Staff, to succeed him in 2019 would guarantee the sustainability of his (Okorocha’s) “monumental achievements” which, he note, “cannot be left in the hands of any-how person.”

Governor Okorocha, however, said that Nwosu has not intimated him of his interest to contest for the seat, but assured that if he did, he would support him.

The governor, who pointed out that he did not not need to know Nwosu’s parents before endorsing him, however, added that for a long period of years he had known him, “he is an honest man, whatever he tells you in the morning is what he will tell you in the evening.”

According to Okorocha, “Uche Nwosu is hardworking and never gets tired. He is a very humble young man; not proud, not arrogant. So, power won’t enter his head. In spite of the position he occupies you can’t see him quarreling with anybody or maltreating anybody. He does not segregate against anybody whether from Orlu or Owerri or Okigwe zone. He relates with people enviously. I have checked him in and out, I have not found him wanting.”

Reacting on the controversial laid down zoning arrangement for selecting political office holders in the state, Governir Okorocha said: “What the state wants is Imo governor and not Owerri zone or Orlu zone or Okigwe zone governor. Zoning does not put food on the table of anybody. The young man is a team player, who does not use his office to molest anybody. He has the qualities of a good leader. If he says he will run for governor, I will support him”.

Speaking on Nwosu’s endorsement by various groups and individuals in the state, the governor continued: “Obviously, it might be as a result of these qualities that most people are talking about Uche Nwosu for governor everywhere even when he has not declared for the governorship. It might also be the reason for the endorsements he is getting from all quarters.

“You see, you don’t hide a good product. And the joy of every leader is to have a worthy successor. You don’t mind political opportunists. We have done very well as a government and we should be concerned about what happens to the achievements after.

“I am not from Owerri zone, but my administration has done more projects in Owerri zone and Owerri Municipal in particular more that the administrations before me had done put together. We need Imo governor and not a zonal governor. I have done in Okigwe zone what the man from the zone could not do for them. The records are there”.

Speaking, Hon. Obinna Mbata, who spoke on behalf of the party and political leaders from Owerri Municipality, said their desire was to see a person with a sense of leadership no matter where the person comes from to succeed Okorocha.

He added that they had seen in Nwosu a man with those qualities.

Mbata’s said: “The question is what happens to the amazing achievements of the governor after he must have left. The achievements of the governor have exceeded the expectations of so many people. And who succeeds him should be the concern of all patriotic citizens of the state. That is why we are here, to tell you that Uche Nwosu has all it takes to measure up well”.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Imo guber: Okorocha vows to support son-in-law, Nwosu

— 12th February 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State may have broken his silence on who will succeed him in office as he has vowed to throw his weight behind his son-in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu, if he (Nwosu) eventually declares his interest to contest the 2019 governorship election in the state. Governor Okorocha made the…

  • Rain storm wrecks Ondo community, Governor promises quick aid

    — 12th February 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The first rain recorded in Ondo State has wrecked havoc at Imure-Ile in Owo Local Government Area of the state. Daily Sun gathered that no fewer than 50 buildings were affected by the down pour. Some of the worst-hit areas include Odooja, Agoebira, Awolowo, Surulere, Community road and Akuna streets. Governor Oluwarotimi…

  • Outcry over supposed missing case file of Nnamdi Kanu at Appeals Court

    — 12th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday raised concerns over the alleged disappearance of the case file of its leader Nnamdi Kanu at Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja. The group described as “beyond a joke” an alleged statement by the presiding judge handling the case at the Court that…

  • Herdsmen kill two Civil Defence operatives in Benue

    — 12th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Two operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed to the troubled Guma local government area of Benue State have been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The incident, according to source, happened on Monday at Awamye community near Kasseyo village in Guma. Sources disclosed to our correspondent that the victims…

  • National Security: I’m determined to implement solutions – Buhari

    — 12th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration is determined to implement carefully considered solutions to the current insecurity plaguing the country. Buhari through his twitter handle, @MBuhari, said he was determined to implement solutions that will not only earn the confidence of Nigerians, but also stand the test of time….

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share