Imo guber: Okorocha vows to support son-in-law, Nwosu

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State may have broken his silence on who will succeed him in office as he has vowed to throw his weight behind his son-in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu, if he (Nwosu) eventually declares his interest to contest the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Governor Okorocha made the vow when officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and leaders from Owerri Municipal Council visited him, on Monday, at the Government House, Owerri. He noted that his support for Nwosu was based on the latter’s “ideal leadership” qualities.

Governor Okoroxha also disclosed that allowing Nwosu, who is presently his Chief of Staff, to succeed him in 2019 would guarantee the sustainability of his (Okorocha’s) “monumental achievements” which, he note, “cannot be left in the hands of any-how person.”

Governor Okorocha, however, said that Nwosu has not intimated him of his interest to contest for the seat, but assured that if he did, he would support him.

The governor, who pointed out that he did not not need to know Nwosu’s parents before endorsing him, however, added that for a long period of years he had known him, “he is an honest man, whatever he tells you in the morning is what he will tell you in the evening.”

According to Okorocha, “Uche Nwosu is hardworking and never gets tired. He is a very humble young man; not proud, not arrogant. So, power won’t enter his head. In spite of the position he occupies you can’t see him quarreling with anybody or maltreating anybody. He does not segregate against anybody whether from Orlu or Owerri or Okigwe zone. He relates with people enviously. I have checked him in and out, I have not found him wanting.”

Reacting on the controversial laid down zoning arrangement for selecting political office holders in the state, Governir Okorocha said: “What the state wants is Imo governor and not Owerri zone or Orlu zone or Okigwe zone governor. Zoning does not put food on the table of anybody. The young man is a team player, who does not use his office to molest anybody. He has the qualities of a good leader. If he says he will run for governor, I will support him”.

Speaking on Nwosu’s endorsement by various groups and individuals in the state, the governor continued: “Obviously, it might be as a result of these qualities that most people are talking about Uche Nwosu for governor everywhere even when he has not declared for the governorship. It might also be the reason for the endorsements he is getting from all quarters.

“You see, you don’t hide a good product. And the joy of every leader is to have a worthy successor. You don’t mind political opportunists. We have done very well as a government and we should be concerned about what happens to the achievements after.

“I am not from Owerri zone, but my administration has done more projects in Owerri zone and Owerri Municipal in particular more that the administrations before me had done put together. We need Imo governor and not a zonal governor. I have done in Okigwe zone what the man from the zone could not do for them. The records are there”.

Speaking, Hon. Obinna Mbata, who spoke on behalf of the party and political leaders from Owerri Municipality, said their desire was to see a person with a sense of leadership no matter where the person comes from to succeed Okorocha.

He added that they had seen in Nwosu a man with those qualities.

Mbata’s said: “The question is what happens to the amazing achievements of the governor after he must have left. The achievements of the governor have exceeded the expectations of so many people. And who succeeds him should be the concern of all patriotic citizens of the state. That is why we are here, to tell you that Uche Nwosu has all it takes to measure up well”.