After initial confusion over the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday night pasted the name of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the right candidate for next year’s governorship election.

The name of Uzodinma was pasted at the INEC office along Port Harcourt road in Owerri, with Akaolisa Cyprain Okechukwu, as his running mate.

Saturday Sun observed that Uzodinma’s name was not listed until 07:52 p.m. when his name was eventually displayed as the 2019 standard bearer of APC in Imo State.