Home / National / Imo guber: My destiny not in your hands, Araraume tells Okorocha

Imo guber: My destiny not in your hands, Araraume tells Okorocha

— 5th March 2018

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, one of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Imo State, has reacted to the recent comment by Governor Rochas Okorocha, saying that he could never be a governor of the state.

Araraume, while addressing newsmen at his campaign office, in Owerri, shortly after his arrival from Abuja, where he attended the NEC meeting of his party, said that Governor Okorocha could not decide his fate, but only God can.

“It is only God who arrogates power, nobody can decide the fate of another , if you do that you will only be challenging your God. My destiny is in no man’s hand but God in 2019” Araraume said.

Reacting on the recent NEC meeting of his party where the tenure of the current chairman, John Odigie Oyegun, was extended by one year, Araraume described it as a welcome development for the party and an indication that the chairman is doing well for the party.

He continued, “Our party is moving forward, the extension shows he is doing well, but for some people who has boasted that they would remove members of the executive, we have always told them that we would resist it.”

He, however, urge his supporters to register and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), as that, he noted, maintained would ensure their participation in selecting their leaders for various offices in 2019.

