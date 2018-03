George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The face-off between Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha and his deputy, Prince Eze Madumere, following the latter’s governorship ambition has worsened.

Madumere has been frozen out of official government functions.

Daily Sun gathered that Madumere now operates from Achi Mbieri, his country home, in Mbaitoli area of the state and only comes to his office at the Government House annex once or twice a week.

A source close to the deputy governor, who declined to be named, alleged Madumere has been shut out of governance of the state since he indicated his interest to contest the governorship.

“He has not been assigned any official duty; unlike the past.

Another source also disclosed that Madumere is determined to continue with governorship ambition.