The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - Imo guber: I won’t quit -Araraume
22nd March 2018 - How Igbo can be president –Amaechi
22nd March 2018 - Ibori appeals against UK fraud conviction
22nd March 2018 - Nigeria absent as 44 African leaders sign free trade area pact
22nd March 2018 - Trump fumes over leak of warning not to congratulate Putin
22nd March 2018 - Release of Dapchi girls: Kalu lauds Buhari
22nd March 2018 - Dapchi: Our prayers’ve been answered –Saraki, others
22nd March 2018 - 2019 elections: Opposition senators allege clampdown plot
21st March 2018 - Released Dapchi girls still in hospital for medical check-up
21st March 2018 - Dapchi: DSS negotiated release of abducted girls – DHQ
Home / Politics / Imo guber: I won’t quit -Araraume

Imo guber: I won’t quit -Araraume

— 22nd March 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has said he will not quit the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another party.

Reacting to speculation that he has dumped the APC, Araraume told newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, that “there is no iota of truth in the report that I have left the APC. Those afraid and worried that they have lost control of the party have resorted to propaganda to discredit me. Of course, APC is my party and I am very much rooted in it. They are afraid that I am very strong  in the party at the grassroots, state and national levels.

“We currently have a government that does not respect the manifesto of the party and the rule of law, so, this government must go. The proper APC government must come on board in Imo State in 2019.

“We  have to fight this bad government to a standstill. That is why some of them are worried and have already started talking to Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressives Grand  Alliance (APGA) and other parties, while some are trying to revive the Action Alliance (AA).

“But, we will defeat them wherever they go. If I may ask, where am I leaving the party to? We have come to stay, and we will rather drive them out of the party because they are the impostors in the party. Don’t also forget that I was the pioneer state chairman of APP in Imo in 1998.

“Therefore,  I am part of the legacy party that became the APC. Some of them, such as Governor Rochas Okorocha came into the APC alone from APGA, because APGA is still a party. They are already worried and jittery…”

The senator equally debunked a report that he walked out of the APC stakeholders’ meeting in Owerri, last Sunday.

“It is not true that we walked out of the meeting. What happened was that the National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso, was to catch a flight to Abuja because he was going to Ekiti State to kick off the revalidation and registration of membership with the national chairman and the entire National Working Committee (NWC).

“That flight was to leave very early in the morning to Ekiti from Abuja and there was no way he would have met the flight. Bearing in mind that there is no night landing and taking off facility at the Imo Airport, he had to leave early. In fact, the representative of the governor, the deputy governor, Eze Madumere, left the same time, alongside every other person who participated in the stakeholders meeting because the meeting was over….”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Imo guber: I won’t quit -Araraume

— 22nd March 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has said he will not quit the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another party. Reacting to speculation that he has dumped the APC, Araraume told newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, that “there is no iota of truth in the report that I have left the APC. Those afraid and worried…

  • How Igbo can be president –Amaechi

    — 22nd March 2018

    •Tells IPOB to move forward Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka; Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has urged the  Igbo  to have a ‘handshake’ across the Niger by voting President Muhammadu Buhari  into office for a second term in 2019, to enable the South East have a shot…

  • Ibori appeals against UK fraud conviction

    — 22nd March 2018

    Former Delta State Governor James Ibori yesterday launched an appeal against his conviction in London, alleging corruption in the ranks of British police. Ibori spent years in United Kingdom jails after pleading guilty to laundering a stolen fortune in Britain. At stake are about 90 million pounds ($130 million) of the former governor’s assets, which…

  • Release of Dapchi girls: Kalu lauds Buhari

    — 22nd March 2018

    Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his relentless fight against Boko Haram, against the backdrop of the release of 105 students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, yesterday. The former governor also commended security agencies  and other stakeholders for rescuing the schoolgirls. Speaking…

  • Dapchi: Our prayers’ve been answered –Saraki, others

    — 22nd March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Molly Kilete; Fred Itua, Abuja Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has described the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls as answered prayers of millions of Nigerians. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki commended President Muhammadu Buhari, security agencies and the government of Yobe State,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share