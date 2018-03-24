Imo guber: Archbishop Obinna makes U-turn, endorses Nwosu’s gov ambition

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Anthony Obinna, has reversed his earlier stand against the governorship ambition of the Chief of Staff to the Imo State governor, Uche Nwosu as he endorsed him to contest the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Archbishop Obinna stunned church faithful yesterday at the Owerri Asumpta Cathedral when he made a dramatic turn around asking the congregation to vote for Nwosu and APC.

“He is passing through difficult challenges as a young man with a promising future and aspiration to become a truthful leader”.

Archbishop Obinna who made the remark on Friday during a Cathedraticum Archbishop Support Service, held annually to support Church projects, had earlier vowed that the Chief of Staff will never take over from Rochas Okorocha as the next governor of the State.

His comments generated a lot of controversy following allegations that the clergy was attacked by APC supporters at a funeral church service, Owerri North, where he castigated Okorocha’s bid to impose his son-in-law as his successor.

According to the Archbishop, “I do not hate APC or the President, those spreading the rumour are enemies of the Church and the government”. He also thanked those who came out to support the church financially during the programme .

Nwosu speaking at the event reaffirmed his Catholic faith, adding that he will do every thing to support the Church.