Imo guber: APC stakeholders report Okorocha to Buhari, Oyegun

•We’ll resist rigging –PDP

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State under the aegis of the Imo APC Restoration Coalition, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, to call Governor Rochas Okorocha to order.

The coalition warned that with the way Okorocha is handling his succession plan, the APC may be heading for a shameful and colossal failure in the state in the 2019 elections, if the governor is not called to order.

The coalition alleged that the purported endorsement of the son-in-law of the governor is being obtained through blackmail and coercion.

In a communique issued yesterday on the state of the party at the end of its meeting held at the country home of Dr. T.O.E Ekechi, former presidential campaign director on Planning and Strategy, in Imerienwe, and read by Dr. Ekechi on behalf of the coalition, the stakeholders said: “Having seen and witnessed contemptible, despicable and condemnable happenings in our great party in the state in recent times, we are convinced that unless urgent steps are taken to call certain people to order, the APC is headed for a shameful, abysmal and colossal failure in the 2019 elections. This will tragically cut across and, regrettably, affect the presidential, governorship, National Assembly and Houses of Assembly chances.”

The coalition members, who condemned what they described as the clandestine endorsements, indiscriminate adoptions and wanton “anointments” of certain elements in the party without due processes and regard to laid down procedures and respect for party leadership and discipline, expressed concern that “these endorsements are taking place in the hallowed orbit of the Imo State Government House under the watch of the governor.

“We are embarrassed because this theatre of the absurdity, as we have confirmed, has the full backing of Imo State Government as the person being endorsed, one Chief Uche Nwosu, his son-in-law, is also his serving Chief of Staff. As a matter of fact, this is an anomaly and points to a dangerous and destructive party politics of APC in Imo State.

“We, therefore, call our members to caution, as endorsements do not frankly reflect the true picture of Imo APC. We call on Governor Okorocha to act as a true unifier, a leader to ensure a level playing field for all APC aspirants in all positions. To that effect, we reject in its entirety, the endorsements of Nwosu as being currently carried out in our party. This is so, because, these leprous endorsements have the capacity and capability of truncating and dismantling the very cord that binds us together as family.

Meanwhile, Imo State government has declared that endorsement of Nwosu by local governments, groups and individuals were not undemocratic.

The state govt was reacting to the statement issued by the coalition.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, dismissed members of the coalition said they have no electoral value to add to any party or aspirant.

He described endorsement as a public statement or action showing support of something or somebody.

In a related development, the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Charles Babatunde Ezekwem, has said the party has put a water-tight anti-rigging formula to prevent the Okorocha-led APC from subverting the will of the people in 2019.

The PDP chairman, who stated this during a press conference yesterday said the era of writing fictitious result was over.