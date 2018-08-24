Imo Guber: 6 aspirants jostle for ADP ticket

As party declares nomination forms free for the disabled, women

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The race to the Imo state government house in 2019 is getting tougher as no fewer than six aspirants have indicated interest to contest governorship elections under the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Speaking when one of the aspirants, Barrister Obioma Success, picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination form at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, the party revealed that it has resolved to give free nomination forms to women and Persons Living with Disabilities interested in contesting the 2019 general elections.

The party said that the measure is to demonstrate its commitment to the provision of an all inclusive government and democratic empowerment of women and the youths as enshrined in its cardinal principles.

ADP National Organising Secretary, Dr. Lynn Olisa, who made the disclosure, said that the party is determined to turn around the fortune of the country.

She described the party as a credible alternative, assuring that the party will be fair to all the aspirants.

Olisa also revealed that the party had since commenced it’s membership registration drive at all the wards and polling units across the country.

She assured that the ADP would feature candidates for elections at all levels in the 2019 general elections.

“I am sure that you are aware that ADP is has made nomination forms free to persons living with disabilities and women for all the categories of elections. It is part of our measure to ensure an all inclusive participation. About six aspirants will be going into our party primaries for the Imo state governorship election. Our party remains the only credible alternative,” she noted.

Also speaking, ADP’s National Secretary, Dr. James Okoroma, said that the party was formed to bring emergence of new crop of leaders who will actualise the dreams of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

“Even in our country Nigeria, all of you will agree with me that this is not the country Zik, Balewa and Obafemi Awolowi founded. You will agree with me that the ideals of these founding fatners have been betrayed.

“I believe that what we need now is a platform like ADP that will give room for emergence of new crop of leaders, who will give Nigeria a better direction, that is why we are here, ADP is a platform that will allow Nigerians, irrespective of their race and religion, build our country,” he assured.

While commenting on Barrister Success interest to be the next governor og Imo state, Okoroma said: “Imo state was created in 1976. The first civilian governor was Chief Sam Mbakwe but since he left as governor, leadership has collapsed in Imo state. None of the governors we have had has been able to offer effective leadership. So the ground is riff in Imo for a good change and we believe Barr. Success will be an agent in that direction.”

In his remarks, the governorship aspirant promised to reconcile the Imo people with God if given opportunity as the next governor.

“I have always told whoever care to listen that I am coming from a direction God himself is leading. I want to take my answer from the word of God. My mission is to rebuild the Imo state, my mission is to restore the presence of God in Imo state and reconcile the people of the state with God.”

Asked what the incumbent governor Rochas Okorocha has not done well that he wants to correct, Barrister Success simply said: “the governor has a lot of good ideas but I will transform them to reality.”