The Sun News
Latest
6th December 2017 - Abia women in Lagos inaugurate umio
6th December 2017 - Imo govt. renames new ministry, blames ‘printer’s devil’ for misrepresentation
6th December 2017 - Plot to kill British Prime Minister foiled
6th December 2017 - N’ Korea missile test raises flight safety concerns
6th December 2017 - Russia fumes over Olympic ban, awaits Putin verdict
6th December 2017 - Iran denies US accusation of destabilising region
6th December 2017 - Osinbajo finds Adamawa town deserted
6th December 2017 - Misau vs IGP: Court adjourns trial till Jan. 15
6th December 2017 - 270,000 Nigerian children living with HIV – UNICEF
6th December 2017 - Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel capital
Home / National / Imo govt. renames new ministry, blames ‘printer’s devil’ for misrepresentation

Imo govt. renames new ministry, blames ‘printer’s devil’ for misrepresentation

— 6th December 2017

The Rochas Okorocha administration has blamed the printer’s devil, for the wrong christening of the Ministry of Happiness.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, said the typographic error led to the naming of the ministry as the Ministry of Happiness and Couples Fulfilment.It is now called Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment.

“There was a typographic error in the first statement issued on the swearing in of the new commissioners.
The word “Couple” was inadvertently written, instead of the word “Purpose,” we regret that.

The statement went on to justify the essence of the new Ministry and its purpose in the state.

“The real essence of life is to be happy and to fulfil one’s purpose in life; Government officials are elected to address this.

Happiness and Purpose fulfillment Ministry therefore, is established for the lost time to correct the policy framework to guide Ministries and Departments on what they must do to guarantee the citizens happiness and contribute better to the society.

“This is the very reason people elect their leaders to guarantee their happiness and purpose fulfilment.
A great leader therefore, is one who provides happiness to the people.

“Unfortunately, this vital element of our social lives has not been properly addressed. Governments at different levels have created several ministries and departments to achieve this, yet people are bitter, angry with hate speeches which lead to crisis, war and even terrorism,” the release read.

The statement further described the choice of Okorocha’s sister, Mrs Ogechi Ololo as the Supervisory Commissioner in charge of the ministry as a wise choice considering her experience in administration.

“The choice of Mrs Ogechi Ololo, a Masters Degree Holder in computer Science, USA who has been the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor on Domestic Matters and Food Security can be described as a round peg in a round hole.

Before her appointment as the supervisory commissioner, she was charged with the responsibility of liaising with the Federal Government on N-Power Project, CBN Anchor project and BOI, Empowerment Projects.”

Governor Rochas Okorocha has also created other Similar Ministries such as the Ministry of Non Formal sector and Market development to address issues of the poor state of Imo Markets and organize the non-formal sector to make them more productive.

The Ministry of education was also split into three ministries, Primary and secondary, Tertiary non-Formal Education, ICT, Science and Technology. (NAN)

Post Views: 17
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. eb 6th December 2017 at 8:48 am
    Reply

    very soon you will give your sons another ministry; maybe that one will be Ministrty of Going out to the Club and bar. na waoo for our governor. this is family business.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Imo govt. renames new ministry, blames ‘printer’s devil’ for misrepresentation

— 6th December 2017

The Rochas Okorocha administration has blamed the printer’s devil, for the wrong christening of the Ministry of Happiness. Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, said the typographic error led to the naming of the ministry as the Ministry of Happiness and Couples Fulfilment.It is now called Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment….

  • Plot to kill British Prime Minister foiled

    — 6th December 2017

    The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that two men arrested last week had been charged with terrorism offenses and would appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the men were arrested by its Counter Terrorism Command on November 28. It identified them as Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20,…

  • Osinbajo finds Adamawa town deserted

    — 6th December 2017

    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited several villages and towns in Adamawa State, on Tuesday, affected by recent communal violence, that led to killings of people and destruction of property. Among places visited were Numan and Dong, but Osinbajo and his team were surprised to find that Kikan, another community affected had been deserted by its…

  • Misau vs IGP: Court adjourns trial till Jan. 15

    — 6th December 2017

    An FCT High Court in Maitama, has adjourned until January 15, for commencement of trial of Senator Isah Misau representing Bauchi Central Senatorial district of Bauchi State. The case before Justice Ishaq Bello was adjourned on the instance of the court. Misau was dragged before the court by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of…

  • 270,000 Nigerian children living with HIV – UNICEF

    — 6th December 2017

    The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that no fewer than 270,000 estimated children aged 0 to 14 years were living with HIV in Nigeria in 2016. The figure represented the lion share of half of the 540,000 total infected children in West and Central Africa over the same year. Nigeria also recorded 37,000 new…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share