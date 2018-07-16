Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Imo State Government has commissioned an ultra-modern museum project worth N 15 million, built by a Batch A stream II 2018 corps member, Miss Fatunbi Oluwatosin, which formed her Community Development Service (CDS).

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr. Kinsley Uju, said the historic museum will not only serve as tourism centre, but, a research centre for the next generation.

He described the corps member as a role model, who should be emulated by all Nigerian youths, while commending her zeal and inspiration of conceiving the idea of embarking on such a huge project, despite the little allowance paid to her.

“This is the kind of youths we are looking for in this state; she is creative and hardworking, and the state government will like her to remain in this state, so we can benefit from her full potential.

“Oluwatosin has justified her service year in Imo and has written her name in the good history of the state. This government will not fail to reward her.”

Mrs Gift Candida, who represented the NYSC state coordinator, said the project was among the biggest any corps member has ever embarked upon in the state.

“I wonder what Oluwatosin was thinking when she embarked on this project. I do not know if she knew she had only one year to complete the project; it is amazing that a corps member could begin and complete a project of this magnitude.”

Oluwatosin, in her remark, said she decided to embark on the project so she would be known for something in Imo.

“When I was posted to Imo State zoo, I went round the premises and discovered that the existing museum was not of standard, I decided to start the project just to upgrade the zoo. I was able to complete this project through goodwill of some government officials like the Commissioner for Environment, who donated the first N 1million and the Deputy Chief of Staff Mr. Kingsley Uju, who saw to the completion of the project.”

She also commended the zoo’s Manager, Mr. Francis Abioye, who, she said, stood by her during challenges, and, also, introduced her to government officials.

Abioye, in his speech, said the museum project was a top priority, following a need to expand the existing museum before the corps member indicated interest.

He said the historic museum will be used for tourism and research centre for students.