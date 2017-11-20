The Sun News
Imo community raises the alarm over alleged invasion by herdsmen

20th November 2017

From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI

The people of Amala communities in Ngor Okpala council area of Imo State who are majorly farmers, have raised the alarm over the alleged invasion of their farmlands by Fulani herdsmen.

They are calling on the state government to quickly intervene to avert a bloody clash between herdsmen and the people whose farms are being daily destroyed.

Venerable Kingsley Okere of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Amala, who made the appeal when the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Egbu, Rt. Rev Geoffrey Okorafor, paid a pastoral visit to the Church, on Sunday, noted the activities of the herdsmen and their cattle were already posing serious threat to the flock of God in the area.

He said they were not only worried over the current level of devastation of the people’s farm produce but were overwhelmed by the trailer loads of these cattle being dropped daily in the area and wondered when the invasion of the farms would end.

Ven. Okere, who observed that activities of the herdsmen and their cattle were causing unimaginable pains on the farmers who depended solely on farming for their survival and sustenance, expressed the fear that hunger would begin to ravage the communities if nothing was done to checkmate the activities of the herdsmen.

Traditional ruler of one of the three Autonomous Communities in Amala, Eze Bennette Osinachi Uduhirinwa of Alatia Community, described the situation as very ‘serious and critical.’

Eze Udushirinwa noted that tension was already building up as the youths are now threatening a show down with the invaders but were being calmed down. He the appeal to all relevant authorities to urgently step in to restrain the herdsmen from further destruction of their farms.

Amala is a border town between Imo and Rivers states.

 

