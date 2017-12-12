The Sun News
Home / Lifeline / Imo community launches skills acquisition centre in Lagos

Imo community launches skills acquisition centre in Lagos

— 12th December 2017

By Perpetua Egesimba

Awo-Idemili, a community in Imo State, recently launched a multi-million-naira skills acquisition centre in Lagos.   

The facility, when completed, would cater for unemployed youths from the community interested in learning various skills to make them self-reliant.

During the grand launch, at Rotary Club Auditorium, Isolo, Lagos, the chairman of Awo-Idemili Town Union (ATU), Prince Anayo Okoligwe, explained that the idea was to ensure that the indigenes of the area who graduated from secondary school and tertiary institutions but had no jobs were gainfully employed.  

He said: “As a matter of reality, we have acquired some plots of land here in Lagos for the project. Both the federal and state governments are trying to help school leavers to acquire these types of skills, which we all know are very beneficial. That is why we deemed it fit to start now. We might later approach government for partnership.”

The member representing Orsu constituency in the  Imo State House of Assembly, Mr. Uche Agabige Ifechukwu, described the initiative as laudable. He stated that it was in line with his own initiatives and government’s programmes.

“We know that government cannot do it all alone, that is why we are engaging in this. We are, therefore, seeking good-spirited individuals who will partner with us to develop the land.

“You see, before now, people thought that this kind of project could only be embarked on by the government. But through PPP, the interest of the public is protected.

“We have adopted the PPP model in Imo State. When an individual comes up with this kind of programme, they are usually assisted. The government assists them to acquire land inasmuch as the project will benefit the people.”

According to Agabige, 250 indigenes of Orsu would be trained in various skills in the first phase of his own empowerment scheme, which started on November 25 this year.

President, Awo-Idemili Clan Welfare Union, Lagos, Casmir Emenine, explained that when the project is completed, it would serve as an avenue for self-employment and wealth creation, which would fast-track development even at home and reduce criminal activities among youths.

“This launching of the multi-million-naira skill acquisition centre for Awo-Idemili indigenes is more like a celebration.

“This will provide job opportunities for our unemployed youths. We have about six plots of land for this project. After this launching, construction will start immediately,” he said.

He disclosed that the clan had a centre in Lagos where many Awo-Idemili youths had been empowered, adding that the launching of the skills centre would help to solve the challenge of unemployment in the country. He gave the assurance that money raised at the launching would be judiciously utilised, so that, by next year, the two-storey building would have been completed or nearing completion.

He advised all Awo-Idemili indigenes to think progressively always to enable them enjoy the fruits of their labour.

Coordinator of the centre, Mr. Dominic Ugonna, said with the establishment of the project, the targeted persons would have the opportunity to learn skills such as soap making, tailoring, computer science, wood and metal works, hairdressing and barbing, among others: “We want to boost the ability of our youths. Everybody must not depend on white-collar jobs. That was why we thought it wise to establish this skill-acquisition centre.

“Many Awo-Idemili indigenes reside here in Lagos. As such, we have more youths here.”

He expressed the hope that the centre would benefit not just youths from Awo-Idemili but those from everywhere across the country.  

“When the centre becomes operational, we will replicate it at home in the East. We have secured land for the project here and the Lagos State Government has given approval for it.”

Patron and adviser to the project committee, Chief John Utasi Mmaduabuchukwu, recalled that, after thinking of what to do to reduce graduate unemployment among the youth, the committee came up with the idea, so that the youth could be more useful to themselves. He said if they learned a particular skill, they would be able to employ their younger ones in the future.

“We used to educate the youths by giving them the right orientation on the dangers of drugs and engaging in certain activities that are not tenable in the society.

“But we are launching this centre today because we cannot be engaging in only talk all the time. We want to take action to help our youths. Most of them are already keen and waiting for this centre to be completed.

“I am assuring them that all the money realised here today would be used properly to ensure that this project becomes a reality,” he said.  

Post Views: 1
