Imo community backs lawmaker over alleged refusal of N50m oath-taking— 24th August 2018
George Onyejiuwa, Owerri
The people of Awo-Omamma community, which is the largest clan in Oru East State Constituency, have berated the leadership of the Imo State House of Assembly over the continued suspension of its representative in the Assembly, Hon. Nkenna John Nzeruo.
The community claimed that their representatives was being persecuted for his refusal to partake in the alleged N50 million oath–taking endorsement for the governorship aspiration of Governor Rochas Okorocha‘s son-in-law and his Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu.
President-General of Awo-Omamma Patriotic union, Chief Nicholas Nkemdeme, said while addressing the press that Hon. Nzeruo was not elected into the state’s House of Assembly for mere oath-taking and endorsement of any governorship aspirant, stressing that the political cronyism going on in the Imo state House Assembly presently should not in any way affect the mandate given to their representative to legislate on behalf of the people.
