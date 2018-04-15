The Sun News
Latest
15th April 2018 - Imo big politicians has never supported me –Okorocha
15th April 2018 - Guber poll: Ekiti agog as Fayemi declares
15th April 2018 - Rivers South-East  endorses Wike for second term 
14th April 2018 - Court orders arrest of Publisher, Aare Abiodun
14th April 2018 - Group donates mosque to Ogun juvenile prison
14th April 2018 - Bakare to BBOG: Nigerians must demand their rights from Buhari
14th April 2018 - BBOG, Clerics pray for Chibok schoolgirls’ return
14th April 2018 - NAPTIP raises the alarm over mass recruitment of Nigerians to Middle East
14th April 2018 - Research institute trains farmers on horticultural practices in Ebonyi
14th April 2018 - Buhari to Chibok parents: Your daughters won’t be abandoned, forgotten
Home / Politics / Imo big politicians has never supported me –Okorocha
Okorocha

Imo big politicians has never supported me –Okorocha

— 15th April 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has said that big names in the state has never supported his political aspirations, asserting that he won the 2011 and 2015 governorship elections without their assistance.

He also said that he contested and won the governorship in 2011 and 2015 not on the basis of zoning or support of godfathers but on the premise of what people of the state believed he could do with the position.

Okorocha insisted that he has no regrets for endorsing his Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu, as his successor.

Okorocha spoke at the weekend when leaders of Ideato South Local Government Area paid him a courtesy call at the Government House Owerri to assure him of their support in the 2019 general election.

Okorocha said: “In 2011, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chief Arthur Nzeribe, Dr. Mrs. Kema Chikwe, Chief Hope Uzodinma, Chief Achike Udenwa, Emeka Ihedioha, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume were either in PDP or ACN. None of them was in APGA, but I confronted them and God gave us victory over them and we defeated an incumbent.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Okorocha

Imo big politicians has never supported me –Okorocha

— 15th April 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has said that big names in the state has never supported his political aspirations, asserting that he won the 2011 and 2015 governorship elections without their assistance. He also said that he contested and won the governorship in 2011 and 2015 not on the basis of zoning…

  • poll

    Guber poll: Ekiti agog as Fayemi declares

    — 15th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Immediate past governor of Ekiti State and Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Saturday declared for the governorship race in the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party would defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 14 poll.   Fayemi…

  • Rivers South-East  endorses Wike for second term 

    — 15th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers South-East Senatorial District has endorsed Governor Nyesom  Wike, for a second term on the strength of the countless projects executed by the  governor in the area. The endorsement was unanimously approved yesterday, by thousands of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful in a voice vote during the Rivers South-East Senatorial District solidarity…

  • PUBLISHER Abiodun

    Court orders arrest of Publisher, Aare Abiodun

    — 14th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi High Court presided over by Justice Aondover Kakaan has issued a warrant for the arrest of the publisher of the Nigerian Concord, Aare Abiodun Oluwarotimi, for disobeying the judgment of the court, and evading service of court processes. Justice Kakaan issued the order while ruling on the motion filed by…

  • JUVENILE Mosque

    Group donates mosque to Ogun juvenile prison

    — 14th April 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A non-government organisation, the Habibat Foundation, has handed over a mosque it constructed to the Borstal Training Institute, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital. Speaking at the occasion on Saturday, the Controller of Prisons in the state, Mrs. Jemilehin Abimbola, described the donation of the Foundation as a “magnificent edifice”. Abimbola said that the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share