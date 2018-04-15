Imo big politicians has never supported me –Okorocha

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has said that big names in the state has never supported his political aspirations, asserting that he won the 2011 and 2015 governorship elections without their assistance.

He also said that he contested and won the governorship in 2011 and 2015 not on the basis of zoning or support of godfathers but on the premise of what people of the state believed he could do with the position.

Okorocha insisted that he has no regrets for endorsing his Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu, as his successor.

Okorocha spoke at the weekend when leaders of Ideato South Local Government Area paid him a courtesy call at the Government House Owerri to assure him of their support in the 2019 general election.

Okorocha said: “In 2011, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chief Arthur Nzeribe, Dr. Mrs. Kema Chikwe, Chief Hope Uzodinma, Chief Achike Udenwa, Emeka Ihedioha, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume were either in PDP or ACN. None of them was in APGA, but I confronted them and God gave us victory over them and we defeated an incumbent.