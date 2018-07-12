The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - Imo Assembly directs chief judge to constitute 7-man panel for deputy gov
12th July 2018 - NASS rejects Buhari’s Executive Order 6
12th July 2018 - NATO allies express shock as Trump demands double defence spending
12th July 2018 - ‘No basis for Ortom’s impeachment, dissolution of councils’
12th July 2018 - I slept with my girlfriend’s corpse for 6 days, says suspected killer of ex-deputy gov’s daughter
12th July 2018 - The Lagos tanker explosion
12th July 2018 - TINA OKOLI 08022708455
11th July 2018 - FG moves against fake news
11th July 2018 - EFCC Benin zonal office marks African Anti-Corruption Day with road walk
11th July 2018 - IRI seeks enhanced service delivery in Ebonyi
Home / Cover / National / Imo Assembly directs chief judge to constitute 7-man panel for deputy gov
Imo Assembly directs CHIEF JUDGE to constitute 7-man panel for deputy gov

Imo Assembly directs chief judge to constitute 7-man panel for deputy gov

— 12th July 2018
  • As Madumere’s supporters storm House

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The leadership of the Imo State House of Assembly has directed the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Pascal Nnadi, to set up a seven-man panel to investigate allegation of gross misconduct against  the state’s Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, saying there is prime facie case against him.

This was just as the supporters of the embattled deputy governor, from his Mbaitoli state constituency, protested what they described as a plot instigated by Governor Rochas Okorocha to impeach the deputy governor, because of his opposition to the foisting of his son-in-law on the state as his successor. They said the allegations against Madumere were all cooked up.

Speaker of the Imo State Assembly,  Acho Ihim, gave the directive during the House plenary, yesterday, after 18 members who were present at the plenary unanimously adopted the recommendations of the House Ad- hoc committee, chaired by Kennedy Ibe (Obowo) state  Constituency, which was tasked with investigating the petition of gross misconduct against the deputy governor  brought by 13 members of the House.

The speaker of the House had set up a six-man ad hoc committee, on Tuesday, to investigate the allegations against the deputy governor and report back to the House on its next plenary, yesterday.

The Majority Leader of the Assembly, Lugard Osuji (Owerri Municipal state constituency), had moved a motion, which was supported by Lloyd  Chukwuemeka of Owerri North state constituency that the House be dissolved into committee of whole, to consider the recommendations of the  Ad hoc committee Chairman, Kennedy Ibe (Obowo) state constituency, who had laid its report on the floor of the House.

 Ihim said: “The adoption of the ad hoc committee’s report by the committee of the whole has said the deputy governor has a prima facie case to answer and should, therefore, be investigated on two of the allegations bordering on the absence from his office for 90 days without reasons and his refusal to attend both state executive council and the state security meeting..

 “The House also directed the Chief Judge of the state to set up a seven-man panel of people with impeccable character and integrity, to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against the deputy governor.”

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Imo Assembly directs CHIEF JUDGE to constitute 7-man panel for deputy gov

Imo Assembly directs chief judge to constitute 7-man panel for deputy gov

— 12th July 2018

As Madumere’s supporters storm House George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The leadership of the Imo State House of Assembly has directed the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Pascal Nnadi, to set up a seven-man panel to investigate allegation of gross misconduct against  the state’s Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, saying there is prime facie case against him….

  • EXECUTIVE ORDER 6

    NASS rejects Buhari’s Executive Order 6

    — 12th July 2018

    Summons AGF over assets confiscation policy Senate urges president to set up judicial panel of inquiry Ndubuisi Orji and Fred Itua, Abuja The National Assembly yesterday rejected the Executive Order 6, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last week, and urged the President to suspend its implementation, noting that it is similar to Decree 2 of 1984….

  • TRUMP - NATO - DEFENCE SPENDING

    NATO allies express shock as Trump demands double defence spending

    — 12th July 2018

    United States President Donald Trump shocked allies at a fraught North Atlantic Treat Organisation (NATO) summit yesterday by suddenly demanding that members double their defence spending commitments. Trump’s surprise demand came after he clashed with Chancellor Angela Merkel, calling Germany a “captive” of Russia because of its gas links and singling out Berlin for failing…

  • IMPEACHMENT

    ‘No basis for Ortom’s impeachment, dissolution of councils’

    — 12th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said from the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended, it is impracticable for any state House of Assembly to impeach a governor in one day. He added that by the constitutional provisions, the processes leading to the impeachment of a governor take not less than…

  • Adeyemi Alao MURDER SUSPECT - SLEPT WITH VICTIM'S CORPSE

    I slept with my girlfriend’s corpse for 6 days, says suspected killer of ex-deputy gov’s daughter

    — 12th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Suspected killer of Khadijat Adenike, daughter of former deputy governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, Adeyemi Alao, has confessed that he slept with the corpse of khadijat for six days in his room. Alao, who claimed to be Khadijat’s boy friend of over five years, said he had no intention of…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share