The Sun News
Latest
11th July 2018 - Imo Assembly begins process of impeaching deputy gov
11th July 2018 - IPOB opens up on peace pact with Ohanaeze
11th July 2018 - Ugwuanyi has transformed Enugu with meagre resources – UNTH Board Chair
11th July 2018 - Gunmen kill final year Abia Poly student
11th July 2018 - 2019: We’ll vote Atiku for restructuring – Ebonyi PPA
11th July 2018 - Ogun: Aggrieved APC members defect to AD
11th July 2018 - Gambari, others to speak on conflict reporting at 10th Wole Soyinka centre lecture
11th July 2018 - Foundation calls for revival of paternity bill
11th July 2018 - Guber poll: Groups protest clamour for zoning to Osun West
11th July 2018 - Lagos: Completed portion of Badagry Expressway opens to traffic
Home / oriental news / Imo Assembly begins process of impeaching deputy gov
eze madumere - IMPEACHMENT - DEPUTY GOV

Imo Assembly begins process of impeaching deputy gov

— 11th July 2018
  • Allegation of gross misconduct, trumped up charge – Madumere

George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, may lose his post if the impeachment proceedings commenced by the House of Assembly yesterday is concluded.

The House, during plenary, had accused Madumere of gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

In a petition submitted by the Deputy Speaker, Nnanna Ozuruigbo and signed by 13 of the 27 members of the House, Madumere was accused of abandoning his office for more than three months without permission.

Besides his alleged absconding from office, he was also accused of refusing to carry out official duties assigned to him by the governor.

Other allegations are refusal to attend State Executive Council meetings, refusal to hold meetings with the governor and commissioners and imprisonment for theft in the United States of America.

Madumere has been having a running battle with his boss, Governor Rochas Okorocha, over his governorship ambition, which saw him aligning with other politicians against the governor.

Calling for the presentation of the petition, the Speaker of the House, Acho Ihim, said the petition has met and surpassed the required one-third as provided in Section 188 (2) 11 of the 1999 Constitution.

The House is made up of 27 members, but, four members were earlier suspended for “unpaliamentary conduct.”

The House, thereafter, set up a six-man committee, headed by Kennedy Ibe, member representing Obowo Local Government Area, to probe the allegations and report to the House within seven days.

Meanwhile, Madumere has dismissed the allegations of abandonment of his office and constitutional duties, as well as concealment of felonious conduct affecting the presentation of self as eligible candidate for the Office of Deputy Governor, Imo State, having been convicted and imprisoned for theft in the United States of America, as false and a trumped up charge by Governor Rochas Okorocha, for his vehement opposition to the choice of his son- in-law as his successor.

The deputy governor said he is constitutionally saddled with the responsibilities of superintending Boundary Commission for which he has been attending to both within and outside the state.

A statement, yesterday, by Senior Special Assistant (Media) to Madumere said the office of the Deputy Governor of Imo State has received the notice of gross misconduct circulating round the state and being shared on various platforms on the social media, signed by 13 members of the State House of Assembly. The statment alleged that the impeachment plot was orchestrated by the governor, to forcefully remove the deputy governor from office for being the brain behind the coalition alliance.

The statement read in part: “The first claim of absence is rather an old ploy of ‘calling a dog a bad name to hang it’.

Fortunately, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, is an administrator per excellence, who does not joke with his duties, especially his constitutional responsibilities.

As such, he has never absconded from office during the period so claimed. He is constitutionally saddled with the responsibilities of superintending boundary commission.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LAWMAKERS

AI Report: We’re not defensiv, says FG

— 10th July 2018

  Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government, on Tuesday, said its response to Amnesty International’s (AI) report on human rights in the country, had never been defensive. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this in Abuja when he received a delegation of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) led by its Executive Secretary, Mr…

  • Fulani herdsmen defy Umahi, block expressway with cattle in Ebonyi

    — 10th July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Human and vehicular movements were, on Tuesday, temporarily grounded in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital as suspected Fulani herdsmen blocked the old Enugu road in the state capital with their herds of cattle. The blockage which started at about 3:10pm during a light rain shower lasted for several minutes. It obstructed free flow…

  • Anambra community denies imposition of N1m burial levy

    — 10th July 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The tradition ruler of Eziowelle community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Michael Okonkwo Etusi, has denied the alleged imposition of N1 million levy to bereaved families before burial of dead persons in the community. The monarch while briefing newsmen alongside the President General of the community…

  • Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Adamawa villages

    — 10th July 2018

    BillyGraham Abel Yola Over 50 People were reported to have been killed in another bloody attack, on Monday night, in several communities bothering Adamawa and Taraba States. Locals told Daily Sun that some Fulani militia attacked several ethnic villages of Gojefa, Bujum Yashi, Bujum Waya, Sabonlayi and Bujum Kasuwa villages in Numan Local Government area…

  • CRISIS

    Fake BEDC staff arraigned for fraud in Benin

    — 10th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin A 34-year-old man, Ikechukwu Sunday, was today arraigned before an Evboriaria Special Grade Court in Benin City, for fraud and parading himself as a staff of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC). The accused who was arraigned on a three-count charge of fraud and impersonation, was also alleged to have collected the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share