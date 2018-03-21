Imo APC SEC passes vote of confidence on Okorocha

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Executive Council (SEC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has passed an explicit vote of confidence on the state governor and leader of the party, Rochas Okorocha, for his laudable contributions since the inception of the party in the state.

Governor Okorocha’s commendation on moving the party forward in the state was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the maiden SEC meeting of the party, in Owerri, on Sunday.

Part of the communiqué, released on Wednesday, also directed members of the party to support the state government to ensure a hitch-free local government election in June 2018.

Also, the SEC resolved to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the party in handling all its affairs as a way of strengthening the various organs of the party in the state.

Members also agreed in the communiqué that appropriate disciplinary actions would be taken against any airing member or persons aspiring for any elective position under the party , in line with the party constitution .

Similarly, the SEC resolved that the party leadership and Executives in the State would do everything within their constitutional powers to ensure a level playing ground is accorded the aspirants or candidates at all levels.

The communiqué also urged members to shun distractions from oppositions and rather work towards the unity of the party while taken into cognizance of membership drive of the party.