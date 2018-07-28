“I’m here placing a prize tag that whoever can give any useful information as to the killers of Chief Ejiagwu, this government will release the sum of N20 million immediately just to make sure we arrest whoever killed this innocent soul. The security agencies have been directed and mandated within the shortest possible time to produce the killers of this man. We are asking all Imolites to go about their businesses without fear, as security arrangements are in top gear to ensure the security of lives and properties in the State.

“There was a similar incident that happened many years ago in the same Akokwa; a notable politician was killed and it looks like it has become the character of Ideato North to kill around that area whenever politics comes on. I’m yet to classify this killing as politically motivated but even if that is the case, the perpetrators must be brought to book, and we shall use this to show an example that we mean business to fish out the men of underworld.”