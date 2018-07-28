– The Sun News
N20 MILLION

Imo APC crisis: Okorocha offers N20m on killers

— 28th July 2018

“I’m here placing a prize tag that whoever can give any useful information as to the killers of Chief Ejiagwu, this government will release the sum of N20 million immediately…”

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha has promised to give anybody with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the killers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Ideato North Local Government, Chief Sunny Ejiagwu, N20 million.

READ ALSO: Imo APC crisis: Gunmen kill party chairman

The governor in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo said that the murder of the APC chieftain is purely a case of assassination following the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Considering the fact that nothing was taken away from the man or removed from his car, it should not have been a case of armed robbery, and looking too at the fact that there was no sign of resistance or struggling between the killers and the victim and the method of shooting, the issue of kidnapping should also be ruled out,” Okorocha said.

READ ALSO: Okorocha boasts as APC picks new chairman

According to the governor “ the man’s head and body were shattered with bullets following several gunshots just to make sure that he had no chance of being revived, and that could only be done by wicked assassins”

Governor Okorocha who was speaking when political and community leaders of Ideato North came to officially inform him about the gruesome murder of Ejeagwu, at the Government House, Owerri, assured that those behind the act would be brought to book.

“This is painful and Ohaneze (Ejiagwu) has no reason to die now. He has just been elected the Chairman of APC, Ideato North and he is one that is loved by all, but for someone to have gone to take his life, we condemn it in its entirety and we have requested the security agencies to fish out the killers. We as a government must ensure that these culprits, these wicked souls must be brought to book. We must never allow innocent souls to be destroyed or even people being killed just for nothing.

“I’m here placing a prize tag that whoever can give any useful information as to the killers of Chief Ejiagwu, this government will release the sum of N20 million immediately just to make sure we arrest whoever killed this innocent soul. The security agencies have been directed and mandated within the shortest possible time to produce the killers of this man. We are asking all Imolites to go about their businesses without fear, as security arrangements are in top gear to ensure the security of lives and properties in the State.

READ ALSO: Omoku killing: Wike places N200 million bounty on perpetrators

“There was a similar incident that happened many years ago in the same Akokwa; a notable politician was killed and it looks like it has become the character of Ideato North to kill around that area whenever politics comes on. I’m yet to classify this killing as politically motivated but even if that is the case, the perpetrators must be brought to book, and we shall use this to show an example that we mean business to fish out the men of underworld.”

