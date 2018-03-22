The Sun News
Imo APC guber aspirants to step down for Nwosu

— 22nd March 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Chief of Staff to Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Chief Uche Nwosu, who has been endorsed by the governor to succeed him in 2019, might have found favour in some of his co-aspirants who, Daily Sun gathered, are planning to step down for him.

According to a top member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state who do not want his name mentioned, he claimed that the aspirants have resolved to support Nwosu following his endorsement by APC executive members from 24 local government areas of the state.

The source further saidthat Nwosu’s endorsement by the incumbent governor who is also the leader of the party in the state was also put into consideration by the aspirants.

It would also be recalled that 20 state’s Assembly lawmakers of the 27 in the Assembly, including the Speaker, Acho Ihim, recently endorsed Nwosu to fly the party’s ticket for the governorship election in 2019.

However, some aspirants have vehemently denied consenting to such step down arrangement.

One of the aspirants, Peter Gbujie, said that the purported step down speculation was false. He maintained that it was another gimmick by some aspirants to kill the zeal of others.

Gbujie, who spoke through his Director of campaign, Mr. Prince Ohaekelam said, “APC is not for one person alone. Gbujie will never step down for anybody. We are in the race to win and not to back out.”

Although, the state’s chairman of the party, Hilary Ekeh, had, in a communiqué he released to journalists, in Owerri, on Wednesday, assured the aspirants at all levels, a level playing ground during the primary elections.

