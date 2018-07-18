– The Sun News
APC CONGRESSES HOLD WEEKEND

Imo: Fresh APC congresses hold weekend

— 18th July 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The All Progressives Congress (APC) ward, local government and state congresses which could not take place when other states had theirs, will now hold on Friday, Saturday and Monday, respectively.

The ward congress will take place on Friday, while the local government and state congresses will take place on Saturday and Monday, respectively.

Governor Rochas Okorocha, who made the disclosure to party leaders yesterday, through a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said the coast is now clear for the state to have her own congresses, which could not take place last time.

The court had earlier ruled that there were no congresses in Imo and directed that the congresses should be conducted in line with the provisions of the party’s Constitution and the electoral law.

Meanwhile, Governor Okorocha has lashed back at Senator Victor Umeh, following the latter’s recent attack that “only God can impeach him” in his state.

Okorocha, who reacted through Onwuemeodo, said the Anambra-born senator “is still struggling to be acquainted with the duty of lawmaking at the National Assembly.”

He said rather than concentrate on his duty at the Upper chamber, Umeh chose to attack him in the media to get cheap popularity.

He said: “Umeh has not been able to find his feet in the Senate since he was elected into the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly. He has been staggering, thinking about which leg to put forward first.

“And for this reason, he has not been getting the kind of media attention he was enjoying free of charge when he held sway as the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA).

“Having been starved of publicity as a result of his abysmal outing in the senate, he felt the only way he could get the needed attention from the media was by attacking Governor Rochas Okorocha and unwarranted leveraging on the impeachment moves against the Deputy Governor of the state, Prince Eze Madumere, by the House of Assembly.”

