The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2018 - Imo APC congress: Okorocha, Imo coalition know fate Thursday
3rd July 2018 - Land of cultists: Youths hold the aces
3rd July 2018 - The APC national convention
3rd July 2018 - Chris Giwa takes over NFF office as Pinnick kicks
3rd July 2018 - JENIFER CHIDINMA 07017665610
2nd July 2018 - Top news of the day , Monday July 2, 2018
2nd July 2018 - Delta seals 25 coys for tax default
2nd July 2018 - Isco: World Cup exit the saddest day of my career
2nd July 2018 - David de Gea suffers penalty shootout heartbreak against Russia
2nd July 2018 - Peter Schmeichel sends a beautiful tweet after Kasper’s heroics
Home / Cover / Politics / Imo APC congress: Okorocha, Imo coalition know fate Thursday
APC - PARTY CONGRESS

Imo APC congress: Okorocha, Imo coalition know fate Thursday

— 3rd July 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has set aside Thursday to rule on the suit on the ward congress of the State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) brought before it by some aggrieved ward chairmen of the party.

Plaintiffs, in Suit No FHC/OW/CS/69/2018, had prayed the court to declare as null and void results claimed to have emanated from the APC ward congress in the state, insisting that the congress never held.

The defendants in the suit include the immediate past APC national organising secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso, Chairman of the party, Chief Hilary Eke, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and others.

The presiding judge, Justice Lewis Allagoa, after hearing motions on the originating summons from counsel to both plaintiffs and defendants, adjourned the matter to Thursday, for judgment.

Counsel to some of the defendants and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kelvin Nwufor, in his preliminary objection, argued that counsel to the plaintiff did not seek the leave of the court to serve those residing outside the jurisdiction of the court with the originating summon and, therefore, prayed the court to dismiss the suit as it constitutes an abuse of the proceedings of the court.

However, in his submission in support of the originating summon, counsel to the plaintiffs, Ben Osaka, argued that there were sufficient documented evidences before the court to prove that the ward congress did not hold across the state.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC - PARTY CONGRESS

Imo APC congress: Okorocha, Imo coalition know fate Thursday

— 3rd July 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has set aside Thursday to rule on the suit on the ward congress of the State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) brought before it by some aggrieved ward chairmen of the party. Plaintiffs, in Suit No FHC/OW/CS/69/2018, had prayed…

  • CULTISTS AND NIGERIAN YOUTHS

    Land of cultists: Youths hold the aces

    — 3rd July 2018

    Sunday Ani The other day, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, delivered a frightening salvo when he said that six out of every 10 youths in Lagos State were cultists. Speak at a town hall meeting, he said the increase in cultism in the state had reached such an alarming stage that…

  • NATIONAL CONVENTION

    The APC national convention

    — 3rd July 2018

    After much dithering, protests, drama and fisticuffs as members of the party in some states fought for supremacy, it is good that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) finally held its national convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on June 23. No doubt, the convention can be said to have succeeded more than many Nigerians…

  • GIWA

    Chris Giwa takes over NFF office as Pinnick kicks

    — 3rd July 2018

    Gets warm reception from staff Says, “For four years, I fought the battle, went extra mile to get justice The lingering leadership crisis in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) took a dramatic twist yesterday as one of the factions; Ambassador Chris Giwa finally resumed office at the Glass House. Ambassador Giwa, apparently relying on the…

  • DELTA

    Delta seals 25 coys for tax default

    — 2nd July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba As part of efforts to boost its revenue profile, Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR) has sealed-off 25 private business outfits over alleged failure to pay taxes running into millions of Naira. The business outfits include hotels schools and petrol stations operating in Udu, Warri and Effurun areas of the state….

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share