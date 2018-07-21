APC congress: Okorocha carpets Imo Coalition

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha has mocked members of the self-proclaimed All Progressives Congress (APC) Coalition in Imo State, saying that the splinter group could not divide the party in the state.

Governor Okorocha who stated this in a press statement he issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

The governor noted that APC members in the state have always conducted the affairs of the party as a family before members of the Coalition according to him “tried in vain to put knife in the spirit that held APC members in the state together.”

Meanwhile, the governor has congratulated members of the party in the state for having successful Ward and Local Government Congresses of the Party, on Friday, July 20, and Saturday, July 21, respectively.

He expressed joy that with the peaceful conduct of the Ward and Local Government Congresses of the party, the intention of those who wanted to cause problem in the party in the state had failed.

Governor Okorocha further said that the direct Congress adopted assisted in rejuvenating members of the Party and also helped in the mobilisation of members, and noted that the congresses were conducted with all the congress materials made available for the exercise unlike what happened during the botched congresses, were materials were alleged to have been stolen.

READ ALSO: 2019: Atiku declares for President, says ‘APC has plunged Nigeria into poverty’

He, therefore, added that members of the party in the state would remain grateful to the Judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for authenticating the claim of party members that the Congresses never held in the State during the May, 2018 Party’s Congresses across the nation.

The governor also assured that members of the party in the state would continue to be thankful to the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, for obeying the court order.

He charged members of the party to equally ensure peace during the state congress fixed for Monday.