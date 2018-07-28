Members of the Imo APC Coalition have condemned the murder of Chief Sunny Ejiagwa, Chairman of Governor Rochas Okorocha’s faction in Ideato North Council by gunmen.

The Coalition members who expressed shock have called on the Imo state Commissioner of Police to unravel those behind the dastardly act. Chairman of the Imo APC Coalition Alliance and Director-General of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume Campaign Organisation, Chief Okey Ikoro who spoke to Saturday Sun said that he was miffed by the news of the murder of Chief Ejiagwu who he described as a real gentleman.

He said the level of insecurity in the state is becoming very alarming.

“I was shocked when I heard of the killing of my kinsman Chief Sunny Ejiagwu because he and I are from Arondizuogu and it is very painful. This is why we have been complaining of the state of insecurity in the state and I want to urge the state police commissioner to unravel those behind this dastardly act because right now we don’t know if it was a case of armed robbery or assassination.”

He however frowned at the statement of Governor Okorocha who announced a N20 million reward for anyone who could provide information that would lead to the apprehension of the killers as hasty .

“I think that Governor Okorocha’s announcement of N20m for anybody who has any information that could lead to arrest of the killers is hasty because some people cook up something and tell the police. So, the Police should be allowed to do their job because we don’t want this dastardly act to be covered up.”