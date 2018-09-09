Imo APC coalition collapses into APGA— 9th September 2018
Fred Itua, Abuja
After a six-week intensive negotiation between the national leadership of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) the Imo coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC), has finally collapsed into APGA.
The final meeting which produced the alliance was held at APGA national headquarters in Abuja, on Sunday.
Announcing the outcome of the meeting, APGA National Chairman, Victor Oye, who presided over the numerous meetings, in company with the APGA National Secretary, Labaran Maku, assured the new entrants a level-playing field.
READ ALSO: APC chieftain, cleric praise Ugwuanyi for peace initiatives
Some members of the coalition who participated in the negotiation included Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, senator Osita Izunaso, Nze Princeford Ozumba, Elvis Agukwe, and Emma Ikoro.
Last Wednesday, Ararume and Izunaso, held a private meeting with APGA chairman.
The meeting lasted for two hours.
When Daily Sun approached Izunaso, after the meeting, to inquire about what transpired, he declined comments.
Rather, he disclosed that consultations were still ongoing.
“I can’t talk now. I have already said that.
“After our final meeting, I will talk. I am going to have another meeting on Friday and we will talk after that,” he said..
Although Ararume didn’t address newsmen after the meeting, Daily Sun gathered that the former senator may pick the nomination form to contest for the governorship seat in Imo state, in 2019, soon.
Regardless, a source had informed this newspaper, then, that Ararume and Izunaso registered as members of APGA, in their wards, in Imo state, last week.
The source, however, declined to confirm if Izunaso has, indded, picked a senatorial nomination form.
