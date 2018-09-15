Imo 2019: Nwosu tipped to win APC primary

Another edge Nwosu has over other aspirants of the party is the unflinching backing of the state governor, who has endorsed him as his preferred successor.

– Anxiety as Araraume dumps APC

– Madumere, Uzodinma, in dilemma

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the recent development in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo State, former Chief of Staff to governor Rochas Okorocha and a frontline governorship aspirant of APC, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, may be having a resounding victory in the adopted indirect primaries of the party.

READ ALSO: Okorocha formally declares for Senate

Sunday Sun gathered that with the exit of senator Ifeanyi Arararume, who recently defected to the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), and the dismantling of the Coalition Group by governor Okorocha, the coast seems to be clear for his anointed candidate Nwosu.

Those still contesting the party’s governorship ticket include former Secretary to the State Government, George Eche, Senator Hope Uzodinma, former Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, Engr. Chucks Ololo and Sir Jude Ejiogu.

But Nwosu has been tipped as the aspirant that will likely win the party’s ticket ahead of the party primaries, having the uppermost control of the APC delegates.

Another edge Nwosu has over other aspirants of the party is the unflinching backing of the state governor, who has endorsed him as his preferred successor.

Aside from the governor’s support, Nwosu also has firm control of the structure of the party in the state, being instrumental in the victory of the APC faction that was inaugurated after the contentious party primaries.

Already, the state executive committee of the party has adopted indirect primaries as the mode to elect the party’s candidates, which further places Nwosu in overwhelming advantage over other contenders.

Sunday Sun also gathered that most of the aspirants still in the race are only bidding for time to defect to other parties for fear of governor Okorocha’s firm hold on the party in the state.

Meanwhile, some of the aspirants who are not comfortable with the adoption of indirect primaries are seeking its reversal, invariably, if it stands that way as speculated, more aspirants may be defecting to other parties.

However, state chairman of the party Daniel Nwafor has disclosed that there is no going back on indirect primaries.

“The state chapter of the party, in line with the decision reached at the NEC meeting, met and adopted the indirect primary as the mode that better aligns with the peculiarities in the state,” Nwafor said.

He also pointed out that those opposed to the indirect primary are not members of the SEC and are not in the place to take the decision.

Nwafor however assured all aspirants of level playing ground.

READ ALSO: APC swears in Nwafor as Imo State chair

Nwosu, on his part, has continued to boast that he would win the party primary ticket irrespective of the mode adopted for the primaries.

“As a loyal party man, I align myself with the decision of our great party, which is supreme. I am in total support of the indirect primary mode adopted by the SEC, but apart from that, I am comfortable with any mode, be it direct, indirect or consensus because I am sure I will win,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Coalition Group led by the senator representing Imo West, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who is also a governorship aspirant, has vowed to dump the APC if any of its members do not emerge as the party’s governorship flag-bearer.