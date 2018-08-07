Imo 2019: I‘m out to make difference – Ibe, governorship aspirant

All my life I have been involved in the academics, religious and sports and I never meddled in politics but at a point in time I had a rethink because of certain experiences I had. Those experiences created passion in me and reawaken my philosophy about politics. The word they have been putting out that seems to scare decent people like me away, is that politics is a dirty game. It is a negative cliché they have used for a very long time to scare good people away from participating in politics. And this is why people with questionable character go into politics and within a short time they have amass so much money? Most of them don’t have what it takes to govern people because you can’t give what you don’t have.

What are you bringing to the table?

First, having realised that Imo State is highly indebted up to the tune of N1.2trillion, I will ensure that a part of the state allocation is mapped out for debt servicing. That means that we won’t rely on federal allocation rather we will improve on internally generated revenue and also drive development through foreign direct investment. Investor will look at the state debt profile to know if the state is credit worthy. The first thing foreign investors look at to know if Imo is credit worthy is who the leader of the state is. If you want borrow money from a bank the first thing they will look at is your management team because the team will manage the resources. If the bank has no confidence in your management team, they won’t lend you money. In the same hand, if investors have no confidence in the governor of a state, they won’t invest in that state. Therefore, I have assembled a team of technocrats and experts in various fields who are going to drive development in Imo through foreign investment. So, when our foreign partners see the caliber of people that constitute the government, they will be forced to come with their money to Imo State. Or how can a country loan you money or an investor come to invest in your state, when they know that the governor have over 30 billion dollars stashed away in some banks in Europe? This is some of the things they would put into consideration before they can invest in the state. So, we will engage investors in Private, Public Partnership (PPP) to deliver infrastructure development in Imo State.