Imo 2019: God has located me to serve -Obi

Gilbert Ekezie

Godwin Ngozi Obi was a governorship candidate of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) in the 2015 election in Lagos State. But today he wants to run for the governorship of Imo State. He speaks on why he wants to run.

What inspired you to join politics?

When I was in the bank, I was looking into politics. I was seeing it as not taking its centre stage. While I was in the banking industry, I knew that politics is what brings out a leader of all the masses that cuts across all discipline. Then, I ask myself, why should politics be for dropouts and touts? While the technocrats and the intellectuals run away from it, leaving it to touts to control them, make decisions for them, destroy their businesses by changing and making policies that do not favour the various businesses. So, I decided that I would not face that. That was why I decided to go there to make a difference.

You ran for the governorship of Lagos State in 2015 on the platform of ACPN, how did you emerge?

I was the president of professional men in PDP, South -East forum. And I was later the chairman of South- East/South-South united in Finance. I was the president of North and South Forum. I was also zonal coordinator of the former president and I had all these in place. But, I did not know that people had their searchlight on me. They were looking for a governor in that particular mode, but could not get a core professional and someone who has the bite and what it takes. They searched for a long time and tested a lot of people until they found me. I went for their interviews and other screening processes and was chosen among others. That was how I left the PDP to contest.

Having emerged, many people in all the 57 local Government Areas and LCDAs of Lagos called me to visit them because they wanted me. Along the line, finance became a challenge. My party was not institutionalised and had no basic kind of functions that I needed to make headway. However, I tried by publications and the few that know me acknowledged my qualities. Even, when Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) organised lecture in Lagos, I was quoted as being the best. CAN later advised other candidates to buy the idea of unity government. I was also very much proud when MTN organised a poll for PDP, APC, UPP and ACPN gubernatorial candidates in Lagos, I was placed in third position, with that, I knew I was going somewhere even without a financial war chest. With the little move I made, I had about 54 percent of Lagos population. After the election, someone called me from Ikorodu that I got 49, 000 votes behind the PDP candidate, Mr. Jimi Agbaje out of the 15 candidates that contested. So, that was what made me to be happy. If I had enough fund and covered as much areas as possible, I would have won the governorship seat because the professional groups among the Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and others who saw what I was writing were behind me.

Today however, by the choice of the party, PRP came in first and I joined it. I made Imo people to embrace it. They were not known, but immediately they called me and I attended their forum and spoke, the people were so happy.

What really makes you think you can win Imo governorship?

Obviously, the chances are there because I have all it takes to govern Imo. It is interesting to note that some senatorial zones that need a more qualified person as governor, have thrown their support for me because of their trust in me, based on my qualities.

I also feel that my people in Imo State are conscious of the fact that they need people like me to unveil the secret that would put Imo State on the right track of excellence and industrialisation. The world over, the Imo people are known for their resourcefulness and invention. They have discovered that they have been known in the book of record to have invented so many things. But come back home, they are not there. That is why I am here. God has located me for them.

What is your assessment of the political leadership in Imo State?

When the present administration in the state came on board, I rolled out an agenda; he captured them and went in. Later, I was called and informed that the governor had rolled out my agenda; I find out that there was disconnect between the rulers the ruled and those who have the cultural custody of the land. There is a kind of amicability that needs to exist between the leadership and the kings and the cultural society. They need to be carried along for better information dissemination. The people should know what the government is doing and what it wants to do because it is government of the people by the people and for the people. Thereafter, all the agenda were not forthcoming and became a jamboree. People want industrial evolution and wealth creation. What we are practicing in Nigeria is cash- creation, which will not lead us anywhere unless we move out of it. We need cultural evolution and economic transformation that will bring out what the people will rely on for sustainable enhancement and forward moving. This is because if there is no sustainability and resourceful adventure that can make a state to be economically buoyant, it is all nothing. We cannot depend on cash, which is not sustainable. I discovered that what is killing our people is that there is no inclusiveness of government and the players of government in industrial evolution, both at state and federal level. And, that particular study has been there un-tapped. And the government does not know what I mean by that as a prelude to industrial revolution and roadmap to economic reform.

What will you do differently in Imo State?

I am out to make the people of Imo State core professionals by way of making them people who are tailored from the aspect of knowing what they are doing and where they are coming from and where they are going, by way of absorbing all the ideas that are involved in governance.

If I become governor, I will institutionalise politics and decision-making will be a thing of collective bargain. You cannot satisfy the masses. My studies have revealed that we can get closer to a sound and better governance for the nation and all the states. I will ensure a policy guide for our leaders, taking a break and embarking on a two week workshops, seminars, leadership and economics of politics. There will be lectures twice a year for all that matter in governance to equip all our leaders to perform excellently.