Okorocha

Imo: 2019 election easier to win, Okorocha boasts

— 16th April 2018

• Says he became gov without support of state’s bigwigs

Governor Rochas Okorocha has boasted that  his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will win next year’s governorship election in Imo State with less stress than it did in the 2015 polls.

He also said he won the governorship election in 2011 and 2015 without support from none of the big names in Imo politics.

Governor Okorocha spoke at the weekend, when leaders of Ideato South Local Government Area paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House Owerri, to assure him of their support in the 2019 elections.

He said: “The political battle in 2011 and 2015 was all mine, my God and the poor masses of Imo State. Yet, God gave us victory. When I visited the late Chief Odimegwu Ojukwu, I accepted that he would come and raise my hand as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), but he could not do so, because he fell sick before the time. Only God raised my hand and we won.”

He said when he told his people about his intention to vie for the seat of governor, most of them said it was not the turn of Orlu zone, but he told them his case was different.

“Don’t also forget that in 2015, all influential politicians were in PDP, backed by federal might and all the security agencies, yet, here we are today. In 2019 it will be easier. We are more now. Your unity, as it is now, shows we are ready for the 2019 elections. My advice is that you must strive to remain united, because any crack can allow enemies or detractors into the fold. I assure you that victory will surely be ours as long as we are standing on God’s side,” he said.

On his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, the governor said his endorsement is a step in the right direction and  assured that he will never disappoint Imo people  as governor.

Meanwhile, Okorocha, has alleged that the state has suffered total neglect by the Ministry of Niger Delta since it was created. He said the only project of the ministry in the state is the abandoned Skill Acquisition Centre, located at Ohaji/Egbema Local Government. He disclosed this at the weekend, when the Minister of State for the Ministry of Niger Delta, Professor Claudius Omoleye Daramola, visited him at the Government House.

Governor Okorocha recalled that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had promised that the skill acquisition centre would be changed to a university of science and technology, and noted that if the promise had been implemented, it would have been to the credit of the ministry.

