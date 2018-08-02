– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - Immigration official explains delay of African athletes at Lagos airport
2nd August 2018 - N140bn released for Social Investment Programme in 2017 – FG
2nd August 2018 - Court grants Obasanjo’s in-law, Abebe bail over alleged $4m fraud
2nd August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Udo-Gabriel says not under pressure, through to 100m finals
2nd August 2018 - 2 revenue staff nabbed for selling fake tickets to commercial drivers in Edo
2nd August 2018 - FG releases N140b for Social Investment Programme in 2017
2nd August 2018 - LASG committed to reducing waste burden — Official
2nd August 2018 - 2019: PDP’ll coast to victory only with internal democracy – Cleopas
2nd August 2018 - FRSC confirms death of 4 passengers in Zamfara auto crash
2nd August 2018 - Okorocha’s wife gives houses, cash to Imo women
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Immigration official explains delay of African athletes at Lagos airport

Immigration official explains delay of African athletes at Lagos airport

— 2nd August 2018

NAN

Some African athletes experienced delay at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, following their failure to make online payments for their visas on arrival, an official said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the athletics are participating in the ongoing 2018 African Senior Athletics Championship in Asaba, Delta.

A top official of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), who pleaded anonymity, made the disclosure on Thursday in Lagos.

The official told NAN that the athletics did not make the required online payment for their visas before coming into Nigeria.

READ ALSO N140bn released for Social Investment Programme in 2017 – FG

The source said that passports of the athletes, who are from Kenya, Burundi and other African countries, were also collected to put in their visa stickers after payment to show that they had entered Nigeria.

According to the official source, a lot of them came in at once and none of them can pay for visa on arrival, which is a policy of the Federal Government.

“As you know, we don’t collect cash at immigration any longer.

“The Local Organising Committee (LOC) was not able to make the payment, because it did not make enough preparation toward their arrival into Nigeria.

“They all came at once and New Works, which is our technical partner, had to generate ID and reference number for each and every one of them to make the payment easier.

“But, as they were not able to generate the payment, instead of delaying them and keep them at the airport until when the payment is done, we collected their passports.

“So, when the payment is done, we put the visas and stickers on their passports and return it to the organising committee,” the official told NAN.

The source said that even after the athletes were allowed to go, some of them had issues at the local airport on getting flights to Asaba.

NAN reports that the visa on arrival policy by Nigeria began in 2012 with Kenya and a few African countries.

It came into full stream with the introduction of the Ease-of-Doing-Business Policy by Federal Government in May 2017.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

School feeding programme

N140bn released for Social Investment Programme in 2017 – FG

— 2nd August 2018

says N13bn spent monthly on school feeding 8.6m children in 24 states now feeding monthly Two facilitators under investigation by EFCC Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The federal government on Thursday said the sum of N140 billion out of the N500 billion budgeted for its Social Investment Programme (SIP) in 2017 has been released. It also said for 2016,…

  • ABEBE

    Court grants Obasanjo’s in-law, Abebe bail over alleged $4m fraud

    — 2nd August 2018

    NAN An Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos on Thursday granted John Abebe, the younger brother of the late Mrs. Stella Obasanjo, spouse of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo bail over alleged four million dollars fraud. Abebe is facing a four-count charge of forgery, fabricating evidence, using fabricated evidence and attempt to pervert the cause of justice…

  • STAFF

    2 revenue staff nabbed for selling fake tickets to commercial drivers in Edo

    — 2nd August 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin ‎Authorities of the Egor Local Government Council have arrested two revenue enforcement workers of the Council for allegedly issuing fake receipts to unsuspecting commercial drivers. ‎The sum of N280,000 was believed to have been realised from the sale of the fake tickets. The sum was said to have been recovered from the…

  • SAOCIAL

    FG releases N140b for Social Investment Programme in 2017

    — 2nd August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government, on Thursday, said the sum of N140 billion out of the N500 billion budgeted for its Social Investment Programme (SIP) in 2017 has been released. It also said for 2016, only N80 billion of the budgeted N500 billion, was released bringing total sum released to N220 billion out of…

  • LAGOS

    LASG committed to reducing waste burden — Official

    — 2nd August 2018

    NAN Special Adviser to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), Mr Adebola Shabi, said the state government was committed to reducing the burden of waste management and improve the health of residents. Shabi said this on Thursday at a scientific conference organised by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Lagos State University Teaching…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share