NIS

Immigration arrests suspected human trafficker, rescues 7 victims

14th August 2018

NAN

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has arrested a suspected human trafficker, Mrs Asia Rita and rescued seven suspected human trafficking victims in Katsina State.

This information is contained in a statement signed by Mr Ajisafe Olusola, the NIS comptroller in the state and made available to newsmen in Katsina on Tuesday.

Olusola said that the suspects were arrested by the NIS operatives attached to Magama, Jibia Control Post three days ago.

According to the statement, all the suspects are between the ages of 11 and 44 years, and that six of the victims are females and only one is a male.

He said investigations revealed that the victims possessed travelling documents that were obtained from the same place, despite the fact that they were from different states of origin.

The comptroller said that the suspected human trafficker, Rita, 44, was in possession of a residence visa of Libya and her passport indicated that she travelled frequently.

He further alleged that the trafficker wanted to cross Niger Republic with her victims and then Libya, or any other country in Europe.

‘’I want to reiterate our determination to effectively man our borders to put an end to the menace of human trafficking,’’ he said.

He said that suspected human trafficker and the victims would be handed over to the service headquarters, Abuja for further action.

