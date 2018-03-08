The Sun News
Latest
8th March 2018 - Senators Indict Govs For Power Abuse
8th March 2018 - Trucks get 48 hours ultimatum to vacate Lagos roads
8th March 2018 - How bandits rape, abduct, kill in Zamfara – Residents
8th March 2018 - Buhari mourns Akwe-Doma
8th March 2018 - Maryam Sanda, murder suspect, gets bail
8th March 2018 - Independent day bombing: Charles Okah, Nwabueze bag life sentences
8th March 2018 - Egmont Group: New NFIU bill to save Nigeria from expulsion – Saraki
8th March 2018 - Buhari receives FIFA World Cup trophy, pledges support for Eagles
8th March 2018 - Nigeria’ll make positive impact in Russia – Karembeu
8th March 2018 - Rohr recalls Omeruo, invites 27 others for Poland, Serbia friendlies
Home / Business / Cover / IMF says Nigeria’s economy still vulnerable to oil shocks

IMF says Nigeria’s economy still vulnerable to oil shocks

— 8th March 2018

…Admits exit from recession

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), Wednesday, welcomed Nigeria’s exit from economic recession and lauded its strong buildup in foreign exchange reserves.
The Fund said this in a report released on Wednesday in Washington DC, USA, by its Executive Board after the conclusion of Article IV Consultation on Nigeria.
According to the report, the Executive Directors of IMF welcomed Nigeria’s exit from recession and the strong recovery in foreign exchange reserves, helped by rising crude oil prices and new foreign exchange measures.
They commended the progress recorded by the Federal Government in implementing the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), including the convergence in foreign exchange windows, tight monetary policy and improvements in tax administration.
But the IMF, however, noted that despite Nigeria’s recession exit, economy’s vulnerabilities are still elevated as growth remained fragile and susceptible to shocks.
•The directors noted further, that important challenges remain as growth in the non-oil, non-agricultural sector has not picked up.
“To address these vulnerabilities, they had called for urgent comprehensive and coherent policy actions on the part of government.
“The directors emphasised the need for a growth-friendly fiscal adjustment to reduce the ratio of interest payments to revenue, to a more sustainable level and prioritise social and infrastructure spending,” the report said.
According to IMF, in addition to ongoing efforts to improve tax administration, there is need for more ambitious tax policy measures, including reforming the value added tax, increasing excise duty and rationalising tax incentives.
“The implementation of an automatic fuel price setting mechanism, sound cash and debt management and improved transparency in the oil sector is imperative.
“There is need to also increase monitoring of the fiscal positions of state and local governments and substantially scaled-up social safety nets,” he said.
The IMF commended the Central Bank’s tightening Monetary Policy in 2017, which they advised should continue until inflation was within the single digit target range.
According to the report, a number of the IMF Directors called for a higher monetary policy rate, a symmetric application of reserve requirements and no direct Central Bank financing of the economy.
•A few of the IMF Directors also advised the Federal Government to fast-track the confirmation of the appointments of the central bank’s board of directors and members of the Monetary Policy Committee to enable them function effectively.
•The directors emphasised that structural reform implementation should continue to lay the foundation for a diversified private sector led economy.
•They noted that, building on recent improvements in the business environment, implementing the power sector recovery plan and investing in infrastructure will accelerate growth in the country.
•They also advised that the government should strengthen anti-corruption and transparency initiative, while implementing the financial inclusion and gender strategies.

The IMF commended Nigeria on the continued improvement in the quality and availability of economic statistics and encouraged further efforts to address remaining gaps.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senators Indict Govs For Power Abuse

— 8th March 2018

• Come hard on Ganduje, El-Rufai, Bello • Declare state chief executives’ highhandedness threat to democracy Fred Itua, Abuja “The problem in Nigeria now is that our democracy is receding and the international community needs to know this. Who says that the Army cannot take over in Nigeria? It is possible. So, let us not…

  • Trucks get 48 hours ultimatum to vacate Lagos roads

    — 8th March 2018

    Philip Nwosu The Lagos State government and the military have handed out a 48-hour ultimatum to truck owners, whose vehicles have lined up roads in the state to move them or face the full weight of the law. The decision was the outcome of the meeting with stakeholders, especially truck owners, tank farm owners and…

  • How bandits rape, abduct, kill in Zamfara – Residents

    — 8th March 2018

    •1,321 killed, 1,181 injured in recent attacks Fred Itua The Senate ad hoc Committee on Security Infrastructure was yesterday greeted with horrifying tales by the Zamfara State government and residents of some communities in Zumi and Maradun local government areas of the state. The committee, during a two-day fact-finding visit to the state, was informed…

  • Buhari mourns Akwe-Doma

    — 8th March 2018

    Saraki, Al-Makura, Ndoma-Egba, others eulogise ex-Nasarawa gov Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Linus Oota, Lafia President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Nasarawa State over the passing away of their former governor, Aliyu Akwe-Doma, on Tuesday. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the family, friends and…

  • Maryam Sanda, murder suspect, gets bail

    — 8th March 2018

    Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court, Jabi, has granted bail to Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, on November 19 last year. Bilyaminu was the son of Haliru Bello, former national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party. The judge granted the bail following a new motion filed before the court by…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]om

Share