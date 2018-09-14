IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos

IMC-Nigeria was one of the few bodies allowed to administer the qualification, having received the requisite training, and accreditation to do so.

Job Osazuwa

The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Nigeria, an internationally-accredited body, recently trained and certified professionals at management levels in different fields.

The programme, which took place on at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, elevated 35 Nigerians to the management consulting level. This came a day after 52 people were trained and certified in Abuja.

The director-general of the IMC, Prof. David Iornem, explained that the certification was the highest international qualification anyone could aspire to acquire, as it was issued by the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes, The Netherlands.

On who was qualified for the training workshop and certification, he said it was open to skilled and experienced consultants from different fields. He added that the IMC believed in continuing capacity development.

“Acceptable members would normally possess a university degree or other professional qualifications, plus suitable experience in consultancy. Membership grades in which applicants are admitted depend on the length and nature of their experience in management consulting.

“While Fellow of IMC is for members who have a minimum of five years consulting experience or in managing large systems or anyone who is deemed by the council of the institute to have made outstanding contributions to the field of management consulting or management science. It can also be in economics, technology, or in any field of human endeavour directed towards the promotion of good management, world peace, national stability and economic progress,” the DG said.