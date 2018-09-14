– The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2018 - IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos
14th September 2018 - Lagos speaker endorses Ashafa’s opponent, Osinowo for Senate
14th September 2018 - Nigeria has over 22m housing deficit – Oyewole
14th September 2018 - Afe Babalola varsity graduates first set of medical students
14th September 2018 - BREAKING: Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun resigns
14th September 2018 - Imbibe culture of proper waste disposal –FBRA urges consumers
14th September 2018 - ‎ 2019: Lamido charges PDP members not to give in to APC ‘antics’
14th September 2018 - Ekiti : PDP, APC lawmakers trade words over N10bn supplementary budget
14th September 2018 - 2019: Labour Party rejects Mimiko’s presidential bid
14th September 2018 - Buhari directs ministers to ensure hitch-free stay for Nigerian students in Malaysia
Home / Lifeline / IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos
IMC

IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos

— 14th September 2018

IMC-Nigeria was one of the few bodies allowed to administer the qualification, having received the requisite training, and accreditation to do so.

Job Osazuwa

The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Nigeria, an internationally-accredited body, recently trained and certified professionals at management levels in different fields.

READ ALSO: The Professions, Management Consultancy and Institutional Reform in Nigeria

The programme, which took place on at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, elevated 35 Nigerians to the management consulting level. This came a day after 52 people were trained and certified in Abuja.

The director-general of the IMC, Prof. David Iornem, explained that the certification was the highest international qualification anyone could aspire to acquire, as it was issued by the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes, The Netherlands.

According to him, IMC-Nigeria was one of the few bodies allowed to administer the qualification, having received the requisite training, and accreditation to do so.

On who was qualified for the training workshop and certification, he said it was open to skilled and experienced consultants from different fields. He added that the IMC believed in continuing capacity development.

“Acceptable members would normally possess a university degree or other professional qualifications, plus suitable experience in consultancy. Membership grades in which applicants are admitted depend on the length and nature of their experience in management consulting.

“While Fellow of IMC is for members who have a minimum of five years consulting experience or in managing large systems or anyone who is deemed by the council of the institute to have made outstanding contributions to the field of management consulting or management science. It can also be in economics, technology, or in any field of human endeavour directed towards the promotion of good management, world peace, national stability and economic progress,” the DG said.

READ ALSO: World leaders call for unity, promise economic progress in 2018

Iornem noted that the world was now a knowledge-based economy. He said that the training given to the experts was crucial to the growth of Nigeria, as the consultants would bring their knowledge to bear at their workplaces.

Iornem presenting a Fellow IMC certificate to Iguh

He also lamented that the Nigerian government was not financing management consultancy programmes as in most parts of the developed world.

At the end of the training, which focused on skills, code of ethics of management consultancy, client satisfaction and so on, participants were grouped into three for presentations. It was meant to assess what members of the class had learnt.

Each group was asked questions from ISO 20700 guidelines for management consultancy service, which they did justice to.

The three groups found a common ground and deliberated on the need to promote and sustain integrity, honesty, transparency and efficiency
in dealing with clients. They also agreed on rebranding the necessary tools needed to identify, analyse and find solutions to problems in their daily routine.

Iornem commended the groups for their rapt attention during different discussions while the training lasted. He stressed that the essence of the training was to make the Nigerian economy more vibrant by employing only qualified and competent hands at workplaces, irrespective of tribal or religious affiliations. He decried how Nigeria has taken many steps backwards in the form of favouritism when placing people in key positions of public service.

The DG urged the trainees to use their offices to effect change that would create equal opportunity for every Nigerian.

One of the trainees, the chief operating officer of Slok Nigeria Limited (clearing and forwarding), Mr. Ezeogo Emenike Iguh, expressed gratitude to God for his elevation through the programme.

He promised to take home what he learnt at the training to improve services to his organisation and clients.

READ ALSO: IWD: Labour, LCCI call for equal opportunity for women
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osinowo

Lagos speaker endorses Ashafa’s opponent, Osinowo for Senate

— 14th September 2018

Chinelo Obogo Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has endorsed the lawmaker representing Kosofe State Constituency 1, Sikiru Osinowo, for the Lagos East senatorial district seat. Speaking yesterday at Osinowo’s formal declaration to contest the election, yesterday, Obasa described the four-time lawmaker as a competent and hardworking man, who has the…

  • housing deficits

    Nigeria has over 22m housing deficit – Oyewole

    — 14th September 2018

    As real estate investment club debuts Maduka Nweke The Chairman, Petra Real Estate Investment Club, Mr. Emmanuel A. Oyewole, has said that the government is not doing much to address the housing deficits in the country. Oyewole who spoke at the press briefing during the launching of the Club at the NECA Building in Lagos…

  • MEDICAL STUDENTS

    Afe Babalola varsity graduates first set of medical students

    — 14th September 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, made history by graduating the first set of medical students in record time of six and half years. According to the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, (NUC) Prof Abubakar Rasheed and the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, and the Registrar of the…

  • ADEOSUN

    BREAKING: Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun resigns

    — 14th September 2018

    Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, has resigned. It is not clear when she submitted her resignation letter. READ ALSO Imbibe culture of proper waste disposal –FBRA urges consumers According to our source, the resignation followed the allegation of not serving the compulsory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, and obtaining a certificate that the NYSC have disowned….

  • fbra

    Imbibe culture of proper waste disposal –FBRA urges consumers

    — 14th September 2018

    The Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA), has urged consumers to imbibe the culture of proper disposal of used post-consumer packaging waste with special focus on polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles to avoid environmental pollution. Bearing in mind that the World Clean-up Day is drawing closer, FBRA, which is the Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) of companies…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]