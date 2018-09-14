IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos

IMC-Nigeria was one of the few bodies allowed to administer the qualification, having received the requisite training, and accreditation to do so.
The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Nigeria, an internationally-accredited body, recently trained and certified professionals at management levels in different fields.
The programme, which took place on at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, elevated 35 Nigerians to the management consulting level. This came a day after 52 people were trained and certified in Abuja.
The director-general of the IMC, Prof. David Iornem, explained that the certification was the highest international qualification anyone could aspire to acquire, as it was issued by the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes, The Netherlands.
According to him, IMC-Nigeria was one of the few bodies allowed to administer the qualification, having received the requisite training, and accreditation to do so.
On who was qualified for the training workshop and certification, he said it was open to skilled and experienced consultants from different fields. He added that the IMC believed in continuing capacity development.
“Acceptable members would normally possess a university degree or other professional qualifications, plus suitable experience in consultancy. Membership grades in which applicants are admitted depend on the length and nature of their experience in management consulting.
“While Fellow of IMC is for members who have a minimum of five years consulting experience or in managing large systems or anyone who is deemed by the council of the institute to have made outstanding contributions to the field of management consulting or management science. It can also be in economics, technology, or in any field of human endeavour directed towards the promotion of good management, world peace, national stability and economic progress,” the DG said.
Iornem noted that the world was now a knowledge-based economy. He said that the training given to the experts was crucial to the growth of Nigeria, as the consultants would bring their knowledge to bear at their workplaces.
He also lamented that the Nigerian government was not financing management consultancy programmes as in most parts of the developed world.
At the end of the training, which focused on skills, code of ethics of management consultancy, client satisfaction and so on, participants were grouped into three for presentations. It was meant to assess what members of the class had learnt.
Each group was asked questions from ISO 20700 guidelines for management consultancy service, which they did justice to.
The three groups found a common ground and deliberated on the need to promote and sustain integrity, honesty, transparency and efficiency
in dealing with clients. They also agreed on rebranding the necessary tools needed to identify, analyse and find solutions to problems in their daily routine.
Iornem commended the groups for their rapt attention during different discussions while the training lasted. He stressed that the essence of the training was to make the Nigerian economy more vibrant by employing only qualified and competent hands at workplaces, irrespective of tribal or religious affiliations. He decried how Nigeria has taken many steps backwards in the form of favouritism when placing people in key positions of public service.
The DG urged the trainees to use their offices to effect change that would create equal opportunity for every Nigerian.
One of the trainees, the chief operating officer of Slok Nigeria Limited (clearing and forwarding), Mr. Ezeogo Emenike Iguh, expressed gratitude to God for his elevation through the programme.
He promised to take home what he learnt at the training to improve services to his organisation and clients.
