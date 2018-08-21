I’m under pressure to return to Senate – Ngige— 21st August 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said he was under immense pressure to contest for 2019 senatorial election.
While declaring he will make his stand known in two weeks time, Ngige said the pressure was coming from not only people of Anambra State and the South East, but also other parts of the country, including his former colleagues in the Senate.
READ ALSO Umahi suspends tax, other levies slammed on traders
Chris Ngige, who spoke to newsmen in Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, said the Senate should be for statesmen and not kindergarten politicians, while expressing displeasure with what is happening in the 8th Senate.
He said: “What is going on in the police now is restructuring, quiet restructuring. There is a bill by Senator Ekweremadu in the Senate and House of Representatives on state and local government policing and he elucidated so many things there and if carried out, that gives you a good police that is decentralised.
“What are we going to constitutional conference to do? The answer is in a good National Assembly. People should get those to represent them, people who are cerebral, people who are energetic, people who know other Nigerians, who have the reach so that you go there and negotiate.
It is not by bullying. Yes I am under pressure from so many people in Anambra State. They come to me and say why don’t you think about going back? Some are my former colleagues, who are even in the 8th senate.
“They are coming to me and saying: ‘Distinguished,’ why don’t you think about coming back to the Senate,’ that what is happening in this 8th Senate is not what we bargained for. We have a lot of issues, a lot of kindergarten senators. The Senate is for statesmen.
READ ALSO Umahi suspends tax, other levies slammed on traders
“My constituents, people of Anambra State and some prominent people from the South East, are all in agreement that we need to go and better the milieu of the 9th Senate.
Many people feel that the present 8th Senate has been engulfed in a battle of supremacy with the executive and they feel that some of us who had tested the executive and legislature before should get back.
“I am considering it. I’m consulting and the result of my consultations would be made known in the next fortnight.”
Chris Ngige, who reeled out some of his achievements during his time in the Senate, stressed that the APC-led Federal Government had done much for the South East than past governments.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Sarakiism as political metaphor20th August 2018
-
Obi’s leadership resonates in Regina Pacis girls’ victory20th August 2018
-
Current APC, not what we hoped for at inception – Utomi16th August 2018
Latest
I’m under pressure to return to Senate – Ngige— 21st August 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said he was under immense pressure to contest for 2019 senatorial election. While declaring he will make his stand known in two weeks time, Ngige said the pressure was coming from not only people of Anambra State and the South East, but also other…
-
Emmanuel challenges Akpabio: ‘Come up with facts against me’— 21st August 2018
Joe Effiong, Uyo and Olamide Babatunde Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has challenged his predecessor, Godswill Akpabio, to be prepared to present facts about the administration of the state. He said he is also ready for any such challenge as he is declaring his intention to run for a second term on Friday, August…
-
Umahi suspends tax, other levies slammed on traders— 21st August 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has suspended the collection of Personal Income Tax from traders in various markets in the state. He also suspended the collection of revenues by local government authorities till further notice. Umahi, who announced the suspension yesterday, during a town hall meeting in Abakaliki, also suspended the…
-
Cross River: Court restrains APC NWC from conducting fresh congress— 21st August 2018
Judex Okoro, Calabar A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained All Progressives Congress (APC), National Working Committee (NWC) members and their agents from conducting another congresses pending the determination of a substantive suit in the court. The case has Sylvester Okpo the Southern Senatorial vice chairman, Regina Takon, ex-officio and Charles Esasim, youth leader…
-
By-election: We didn’t collude with politicians –Rivers police boss— 21st August 2018
Tony John, Port Harcourt The Rivers State Police Command has denied shielding any political party in the aborted Saturday’s by-election of Port Harcourt Local Government Area Constituency 3. Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, while briefing journalists yesterday, at the command’s headquarters, said adequate personnel with other sister security agencies, were provided for the exercise. Ahmed…
-
Entertainment
Mina’s Dollz Show builds women’s confidence to make good choices -Bartlet— 20th August 2018
Christina Bartlet, host of wave making The Mina’s Dollz Show, is not at all relenting in her bid to make an impact in the entertainment industry. Showing on Ben TV (UK) and Sky channel 238, The Mina’s Dollz Show is aimed at inspiring women to take charge of their lives and careers, as well as…
South-West Report
Land dispute: Lagos community protests harassment by security agents— 16th August 2018
Leader of the protesters, Femi Kazeem, called on the Federal Government to prevail on security agents to stop the unnecessary invasion of the area. Damiete Braide The youths in Oguntedo, Satellite Town, Lagos, on August 3, 2018, staged a peaceful protest against what they described as incessant killings and harassment of members of the community…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja evil forest— 15th August 2018
Kuje forest is more than an ordinary one. It means many things to the residents. For some, it means an evil forest, for others, it is a forest of life. – Inside the forest everything is possible Romanus Ugwu For visitors to the Kuje Area Council, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,…
Oriental News
DEVASTATED BY NATURE— 15th August 2018
– South-East roads, especially Enugu-Onitsha highway, succumb to gully erosion, raising fears of imminent collapse Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State….
-
Features
Pomp, colour as Presbyterian Church clocks 172 years in Nigeria— 21st August 2018
In June 1952 the administration of the Church of Scotland Mission adopted the name “The Presbyterian Church of Eastern Nigeria” Judex Okoro, Calabar It was pomp and ceremony as the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria clicked glasses to mark over a century on the shores of Nigeria to spread the gospel to the ends of the…
Literary Review
Onye Nkuzi for presentation in October— 18th August 2018
Onye Nkuzi, according to Dr. Okwuosa, “is a historical biography which stands out in the league of contemporary Nigerian biographies Simeon Mpamugoh Onye Nkuzi, Teacher, Statesman, Icon of Education, a historical biography, offers riveting insights into the life and times of a grandee – Honorable Reuben Ibekwe Uzoma, OBE, OFR, LL.D (honoris causa), and his…
-
Lifeline
Outrage over demolition of Ayefele’s music house— 20th August 2018
The bulldozer that destroyed parts of the building at the Lagos Bypass, Challenge, Ibadan, arrived the premises of the Music House some minutes past 3 a.m. Oluseye Ojo and Chukwudi Nweje Thousands of residents of Ibadan were in shock yesterday. Many people could hardly believe that the N800 million Music House built by popular gospel…
Education Review
How UNICAL tackled cultism, handout, withheld results – Ex-lawmaker— 21st August 2018
“In the past, people had a bad impression of the university with regards to cultism among other things. But to the glory of God, that era has gone… Okey Sampson, Aba A former senator, Mrs. Nkechi Nwogu, who hails from Abia State, is currently the Governing Council chairman of the University of Calabar (UNICAL). She…
-
TSWeekend
How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant— 17th August 2018
Miss Gina Reginald, 20, has emerged the winner of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural beauty pageant held recently at Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri, Imo State. READ ALSO: Niger Delta peace still fragile, Clark warns FG She defeated 18 other contestants to win the coveted crown and smiled home with a brand new MG5 car….
Opinion
Tackling human trafficking— 21st August 2018
Nestlé notes that the use of child labour in its cocoa supply chain goes against everything it stands for, adding that tackling child labour is its top priority Benedict Elujoba Human trafficking is a global problem. Every year, thousands of men, women and children fall into the hands of traffickers, in their own countries and…
Columnists
-
Roadblocks against women— 21st August 2018
The number still remains negligible because women have had formidable roadblocks placed on their path to the top by men and society generally. Ray Ekpu Since Sirimavo Ratwatte Dias Bandaranaike of Sri Lanka became the first elected leader, women have come to the realisation that it is possible for them to break the male dominance…
-
When a community is ransacked ceaselessly— 21st August 2018
Inter-community conflict engendered by border dispute is on the rise. These things occur because law and order have broken down Levi Obijiofor Inter-community conflicts caused by border disputes are a common feature of life in various parts of the country. Unfortunately, the conflicts tend to generate feelings of mutual destruction. Inter-community dispute is an obstacle…
-
What 91 political parties are not saying— 20th August 2018
Beside what the political parties are not doing in relation to registration of voters and collection of PVCs there are other issues that raise critical questions about their essence and very existence. Andy Ezeani Not many people gave Tunji Braithwaite and his Nigeria Advance Party (NAP) any chance to win anything during the Second Republic….
-
Sarakiism as political metaphor— 20th August 2018
This piece is not meant to eulogise the Senate President but only to highlight how Saraki has become a political metaphor on how not to play politics. Tony Iwuoma Like the beautiful woman she was, she allowed herself to be seduced by another man. She abandoned the home she contributed to build for years, even…
-
In search of political mentors (5): A leader with no good second— 20th August 2018
Which other past leader in this country has shown more love for his people by privately investing in massive employment opportunities within his jurisdiction? Michael Bush Today, the winner of the bragging rights of this series is arguably the most prolific, the most tested and (if you like) the most daring Nigerian politician alive. That…
-
UNN and rot in Nigerian universities— 20th August 2018
The Federal Government should think seriously of how to tackle the rot in our universities. In the 2018 budget, the amount allocated to education is 7 percent. This is grossly inadequate. Casmir Igbokwe The University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, set out to restore the dignity of man. To an extent, it succeeded in doing that….
-
Oshiomhole vs Saraki: The legal and moral issues— 20th August 2018
According to Oshiomhole, “Whether by morality or by law or by convention, Senator Saraki can only avoid impeachment by toeing the path of honour, step down” Zacheaus Adebayo The persistent call by the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and APC Senators like Abu Ibrahim, Ahmed Lawan, Ali Ndume, Abdullahi…
-
Male Puberty— 19th August 2018
I had promised 2 of my callers to discuss “male puberty”, this week. So for all mothers with daughters, for all fathers with sons, I am here to guide you. Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo A woman called me from Abuja. She read my submissions on “Is this your first pregnancy?”. She said ‘I have 3…
-
‘After marriage, I saw that he is very lazy’— 19th August 2018
He cannot keep a steady job, works very minimal hours. He has no goals or ambitions. Well it is obvious your husband is immature. Njideka Nwapa-Ibuaka Dear Njigirl, I have been married for four years but I am ready to call it quits. I didn’t know my husband is so lazy until after we married. I work…
-
Ways to deal with a control freak— 19th August 2018
Don’t try to argue with a control freak. They will always want to have the last word. It is energy draining, and you don’t need your inner calm disturbed. Kate Halim Being in a relationship with a control freak is emotionally draining. It’s like nothing you say or do is ever enough. Such people always want…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply