I’m tired of random dates, I need a Man –Lorraine Lionheart, music star

By Tony Ogaga

Hewn by the rough sands of the Kalahari desert, Lorraine Lionheart has grown into a beautiful woman who knows what she wants in life and she is going for it.

Young, ambitious and breath-taking, Lorraine was in Nigeria during Felabration 2017 where she performed. In this chat with Entertainer, the UK based Motswani opens up on her career, growing up, her sound and her love for Nigeria, among others.

What was it like growing up in the Kalahari desert?

I come from a tribe called the Kgalagadi who are Hottentots and I feel it has been such a privilege to have first hand experience of our culture, having spent most of my childhood in the Kalahari. It has shaped the most valuable part of who I am becoming and I am forever grateful for that. Life where I grew up is completely different from where I now reside in the UK, but I have learnt to appreciate the best and the worst of both worlds.

Tell us about your family and your struggles as a young girl growing up?

I come from very humble beginnings. I am the first of three children and having lost my mother who was a single mother, at the age of 15, I had to grow up pretty fast in order to support my siblings. Up until they were all grown up, my focus was just merely surviving under very poor circumstances. Fortunately, I am now in a position where I am no longer just surviving, but living life to the fullest and chasing my dreams. I used to feel that my career started very late because of family obligations but I now realise the life experience I have gained from family responsibilities is priceless and it prepared me for a big shot at the tough entertainment industry.

From which of your parents did you get your music talent?

Definitely my dad; I have not always had the best relationship with him, but we always loved each other and are so alike in many ways. Dad introduced me to many types of music, which influenced my art a great deal today.

At what age did you discover you were cut out to be a musician?

I discovered I could compose songs from as young as five, but at that age and for quite a few years I thought it was what all kids did. I dreamt of being an entertainer, but it wasn’t clear what discipline. I always felt I was going to be an actor and film producer. But as I grew older, I continued to have more and more songs just coming to me in all kinds of ways and I could not stop it. Like for example, just last night I dreamt of a brand new song and I woke up this morning and started writing right away. The more that happened the more I was convinced it was my destiny and I had to embrace it instead of questioning it.

What were your initial challenges when you started, and did you experience any form of sexual harassment from music producers?

I have had numerous experiences of sexual harassment in the industry. Sadly, that is just what many women go through. For the most part, society blames the victims and protects the perpetrators. My music has a sexual undertone and so does my artist persona. I see music as a medium for personal expression and I express everything I am through my art. I consider myself quite feminine and a sensual woman and that manifests in my works too. However, it is often easily misinterpreted as an invitation to get personal. I have now worked on drawing a solid line between harmless banter and what I deem inappropriate. Fortunately, I am strong enough a person to just tell people straight to back off, if I feel their behaviour is unacceptable and I am not afraid to lose any opportunity if attaining it means I have to give up my integrity.

How many albums have you released till date?

I am an African artist with an exciting future. I have released an 8 tracker EP entitled About A Girl almost two years ago, which helped a great deal in introducing my music to the world and helping me shape my own authentic sound. I have also released numerous singles and my debut 14-track album drops December 2.

You were in Nigeria recently for Felabration. What does Fela mean to you?

Fela is one of my absolute heroes. I respect people who dare to be themselves. He is a legend because he refused to follow anyone’s standards but his own. I love that being on an international platform did not at any stage tempt him to abandon his true identity and he has inspired me to want to learn about African history, embrace my culture and also to be free to be myself, unapologetically. Performing at Felabration was wow! I will forever remember the day I entered the Shrine for the first time. It’s like the Mecca of African music. I felt like I had just entered some sort of a sacred place. It was an absolute dream come true being part of Felabration. The audience were quite welcoming , which I really appreciated because I know they are not familiar with my music. The media was also quite generous with their attention. Overall, no matter how many big shows I end up performing at, Felabration will remain for me one of the most important.

You also shot a video and recorded a new song, Keke Napep in Nigeria. What inspired that move?

There was no way I was going to be in Nigeria and not be inspired by the environment, the way of life and the people, to write new music. I just saw the Keke Napep and immediately knew I had to ride it at some point before I leave the country. I imagined owning one and I think when I get married I would love that to be the bride and groom ride. I just need to find a Nigerian groom now perhaps (laughter). The Keke Napep is just so cool. The video is now on Youtube and Facebook and I have had amazing feedback from it. Also, I am a beard fanatic, so I was so excited to have a Nigerian boy with enough beards in my music video. I did two songs while in Lagos and filmed music videos for both. The other one drops soon.

Any plans for a collaboration with Nigerian artistes?

My God, Nigeria is full of talents, and I want to collaborate with just about everybody. I am hoping that will start happening very fast because I am so keen. I love the Nigerian sound and I feel it just works really well when fused with my own sound, as demonstrated with the Keke Napep song.

When you leave Nigeria, what message are you taking back with you to the UK?

I felt safe the entire time in Lagos and found the people to be so warm and friendly. I would recommend anyone to visit and experience Nigeria.

Is you husband supportive of your career and what does your seven year-old son mean to you?

I am not married and currently not even dating anyone. I have to admit it’s starting to get a little boring though, so hopefully God will bless me with that supportive husband someday soon. I am too lazy to date and sometimes too busy too, so I am hoping my God- given husband will somehow just come and knock at my door, and save me the trouble of having to go on random dates with random people, while trying to find him. My son is the reason why I strive for greatness, not to make a lot of money for him, but just to inspire him to also go for his dreams no matter what. He also keeps me grounded. I love being his mother.

Can you describe your ideal man and what it will take to conquer your heart?

He must just have a pulse. Jokes aside, I am more in to the character of a man than his looks or possessions. This is very important for me, because good looks are not really forever and one can lose all possession in a blink of an eye. So I need to know that if he lost it all, I would still be left with a great man. A God -fearing man with a good heart, good sense of humour and intellect does it for me. Someone open minded, compassionate, conscious, spiritually developed and culturally proud. Gosh, I ask for a lot, right? No wonder I am single.

Could you marry a Nigerian?

Yes, without a doubt I can see myself marrying a Nigerian man, one who is truly proud to be Nigerian and to be African. I hear they are quite amazing lovers too. What girl doesn’t want that?

What part of your anatomy do you consider your selling point?

They reckon a woman’s best curve is her smile, but nah, my hips definitely give my smile a run for its money. I flaunt them at every opportunity, shamelessly and unapologetically.