I’m the next superstar –Jumbo

— 26th January 2018

Simeon Mpamugoh

Multitalented artiste, Olawale Michael Ogunleye otherwise known as Jumbo in the music circle, has dropped a new song entitled ‘Omo Boi’.

The song, which is an Afro street hit, is already enjoying massive airplay at different clubs and on radio stations. According to the artiste, the song, which is produced by Mystro Beat, is a motivational tune to inspire the youth.

Jumbo says he is motivated by industry players like D’banj, 9ice and the sensational David Adeleke aka Davido, adding that they are his role models. Asked his fondest Nigerian artiste to possibly do a collabo with, he said: “D’banj, Olamide or Davido; they are very dear to my heart and I love what they are doing on the music scene.”

The ‘Omo Boi’ singer said that he has set a pace for himself, to be the next superstar, adding that he was ready to use his creativity and style of Afro-hip hop to whack her way to the next level.

In his early 20s, Jumbo, a Computer Science graduate of the National Open University of Nigeria, began his music career as a chorister. He went professional in 2011 and has three singles to his credit including ‘Good Life’, ‘Oreke’ and ‘Ariya’. Jumbo who is under Slon Records label has penned a management deal with M4 Synergy limited. “I’m set to make a name in the music industry by dropping more hit songs,” he boasted.

