I’m sweet in bed –John Okafor (Mr Ibu)

— 24th February 2018

While his colleagues were having the best of Yuletide last December, veteran actor, John Okafor better known as Mr. Ibu, was in a gloomy mood after suffering a huge loss when his house was burgled and property worth millions carted away.

Although, the police have made some arrests and few items recovered, Ibu has thrown the sad incident behind him and moved on with his life.

Inside Nollywood met the comic act at a recent event and he squealed about his sex life. “Persistence and true spirit of sportsmanship have kept me on. Aside that, I’m also sweet in bed, I am good and very proud of myself. Try me and you will be amazed. I deliver very well. I can drive women crazy. People keep asking the secret of my good looks, but the fact remains that I don’t take alcohol or sugary drinks. I don’t smoke. I also don’t take carbohydrates. I live on vegetables and smoothies. All these keep me going and looking very healthy,” he said.

