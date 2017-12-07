The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / I’m still in PDP national chair’s race, says Ladoja

I’m still in PDP national chair’s race, says Ladoja

— 7th December 2017

From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ahead of Saturday’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former governor of Oyo State and the party’s national chairmanship aspirant, Rashidi Ladoja, has said he has not backed out of the race.

Ladoja spoke through his media aide, Lanre Latinwo, against the backdrop of online news media reports that he has withdrawn from the race.

Ladoja maintained that the media report was masterminded by some aspirants that were uncomfortable and jittery of the national acceptance of his candidature as the right man for the job.

According to him, “We are not surprised this is coming from them. Momentum is building very rapidly for the convention and many more of this kind of fabricated story will be dished out by losing groups and aspirants.

“Senator Ladoja has weighed all options before throwing his hat into the ring. As a former Board of Trustees (BOT) member, he knows what the ideals upon which the party was built and will restore those ideals when elected.

“In national politics, Ladoja is well known for his principled stand against unfairness. As national chairman of the PDP, Wadata Plaza will not be turned into a casino where money will exchange hands and democracy and people’s will be discarded.
“This is why wellmeaning leaders and members are clamouring for the emergence of Senator Ladoja as the man to lead the party to a glorious restoration at this critical period.”

