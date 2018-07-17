– The Sun News
17th July 2018 - I'm still in PDP – Gov. Umahi
17th July 2018 - Don’t push me over defection, says Saraki
17th July 2018 - Attack on Lalong, Govt. House’ll plunge Plateau to ethnic crisis – Patriots
17th July 2018 - FG launches technical support programme for healthcare services
17th July 2018 - Makurdi landing permit not political – NAF
17th July 2018 - Wabba tasks Fayemi on prompt payment of Ekiti workers salary arrears
17th July 2018 - Dep. House of Reps Speaker condemns direct primary election
17th July 2018 - Anambra community ends 11-year leadership tussle
UMAHI

I’m still in PDP – Gov. Umahi

— 17th July 2018

Says, ‘Buhari never asked him to decamp from PDP’

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has described as ‘laughable and mischievous’ reports in the social media especially on facebook that he has covertly dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that although he has a cordial relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, he has no intention whatsoever to join the APC neither has the President asked him to join.

Governor Umahi made the clarification at the Executive Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, before the commencement of the Executive Council meeting.

He said that given the enormous privileges the PDP had offered him, his loyalty to the party was solid.

Said he, “They said that I have decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This is laughable. The question is: why is it that people are so much interested in my politics.

“The clarification is that my relationship with Mr. President is because he is my boss; and the relationship is personal.

“Mr. President or any APC person has never asked me to come over to the APC and they will never ask me. There is no reason to leave my party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of which I was the party chairman, deputy governor and now governor.

“I have always insisted on character. People that jumped from one party to the other should examine their characters unless if there was any problem within their party.

“As at today, tomorrow and till the Christ comes, there will be no crisis in PDP. So, there is no reason for me to leave PDP. Even if there is crisis in the PDP and there is a need to for me to leave PDP, I can never leave PDP for the kind of APC in Ebonyi State.

“With the kind of leaders; not all of them but most of them, in Ebonyi State; leaders that have failed the state woefully; I can never be on the same political platform with them.

“I am focused in doing my job which is governance. I am not yet into politics or election. The fever that is gripping me as from day one I was sworn-in is the fever of delivering on the dividend of democracy and the plight of our people.

“So, they should leave me alone with this their dirty party politics. I am focused. I have benefited by the privileges the platform of the PDP afforded me to be a party chairman, deputy governor and governor”, he concluded.

