AKINJIDE

I’m still in PDP – Akinjide

— 8th August 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A former minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Olajumoke Akinjide, has said she remains a loyal and committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State.

She made the clarification against the speculation that she has followed former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Ladoja, who defected from Accord Party to PDP in 2017, had last Friday formally announced his defection to ADC based on unresolved internal wrangling.

But Ajinjide, in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Isiaka Kehinde, in Ibadan yesterday, assured people that she would not for any reason shirk from her unflagging zeal geared towards building a PDP that is viable and strong in Oyo State, the South West and at the national level.

She said: “In view of the ongoing defection of Ladoja and others from the PDP to ADC, I wish to state categorically that I remain a staunch member of the PDP.

“I acknowledge Ladoja’s inalienable and constitutional right to move to any party of his choice, and deeply regret that he could not find accommodation in PDP.  I remain a loyal and committed member of the PDP and will work assiduously towards the party’s success in the forthcoming general election.”

Akinjide, however, counselled that all hands must now be on deck to strengthen the PDP and uphold the values of internal discipline for the party to realise its full potential and record a landslide victory in the forthcoming general election.

READ ALSO: Ugwuanyi seeks equity, fairness in siting of projects

Meanwhile, a governorship aspirant on PDP platform in Oyo State, Oluseyi Makinde, has said Ladoja was given his due respect by the leadership of the party at the state and national levels.

Makinde, in a statement by the his campaign organisation and signed by Prince Dotun Oyelade, said the respect given to him was to fulfil all moral requirement and not because the party lacks required follower-ship, credible men and goodwill to win the state.

