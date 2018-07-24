– The Sun News
Latest
24th July 2018 - I’m still in APC, my name wrongly included in defectors list – Sen. Akanbi
24th July 2018 - Offa robbery: Police may arrest Saraki
24th July 2018 - Kaduna govt. to establish security trust fund
24th July 2018 - My expulsion, height of illegality – Dayo, Ogun PDP chair
24th July 2018 - US, Nigeria meet over security processes in Abuja
24th July 2018 - Senate receives petition to reject Banire as AMCON Chairman
24th July 2018 - Nigeria, Niger Republic MoU targets 150,000bpd crude in new refinery
24th July 2018 - Masari eyes e-governance for Katsina
24th July 2018 - Secondus, Atiku condemn security siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu’s homes
24th July 2018 - Anambra govt. warns against illegal mining, sand excavation
Home / Cover / National / I’m still in APC, my name wrongly included in defectors list – Sen. Akanbi
AKANBI

I’m still in APC, my name wrongly included in defectors list – Sen. Akanbi

— 24th July 2018

A few hours after he was included in the 15 senators that purportedly quit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the senator representing Oyo South senatorial district, Soji Akanbi, has debunked claims that he defected from the APC top the PDP.

Sen. Akanbi, while addressing journalists shortly after plenary, on Tuesday, said he remained ”a bona fide member of the APC”.

Earlier at plenary, Sen. Akanbi was mentioned among 14 senators, who indicated their intention of switching allegiance from the APC to the PDP.

Sen. Akanbi said his name was wrongly included in the list.

“Initially today, my name was wrongly mentioned in the list of the people that defected to PDP. A point of order was raised. I was able to clear my name that I’ve never been part of defection from APC to PDP. I remain bona fide member of APC.”

He showed journalists the votes and proceedings of the day to confirm his name is not on the list.

“This is the votes and proceedings of Tuesday 24 July 2018 and my name is not listed on the list of defectors. I remain a bona fide, committed, unrepentant member of APC. I’m here to put the record to order.”

READ ALSO: Offa robbery: Police may arrest Saraki

He added that his name might have been added to the list of defectors because of the crisis in Oyo APC.

“There is this rumour or speculation when you have ambition, declared or undeclared ambition that you are having crisis in your state with your governor. So, they assumed that having crisis with your governor, automatically (means) you’ll leave the party.

“I am using this medium to say once again that in Oyo State, I don’t have crisis with my governor,” he added.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AKANBI

I’m still in APC, my name wrongly included in defectors list – Sen. Akanbi

— 24th July 2018

A few hours after he was included in the 15 senators that purportedly quit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the senator representing Oyo South senatorial district, Soji Akanbi, has debunked claims that he defected from the APC top the PDP. Sen. Akanbi, while addressing journalists shortly after plenary,…

  • BANK

    Offa robbery: Police may arrest Saraki

    — 24th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, has threatened to arrest Senate President Bukola Saraki, if he failed to honor the invitation to him to report to the head of investigation team at the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) office, in Abuja. This was just as the Force Headquarters has denied that it…

  • Security Trust Fund

    Kaduna govt. to establish security trust fund

    — 24th July 2018

    NAN The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday resumed plenary session and adopted the report to establish an agency to administer the proposed Kaduna State Security Trust Fund The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resumption of plenary by the lawmakers is ahead of the July 31 scheduled date. Consequently, the legislators…

  • OGUN

    My expulsion, height of illegality – Dayo, Ogun PDP chair

    — 24th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State,  Bayo Dayo, has described his expulsion from the party as ‘height of illegality’ which could not stand. Dayo said he was yet to be formally notified of his expulsion by the national headquarters of PDP. He argued that the party did…

  • NIGERIA

    US, Nigeria meet over security processes in Abuja

    — 24th July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Security Governance Initiative, a brainchild of former President Barack Obama of the United States met, on Tuesday,in Abuja, on Focus Area Two of the programme. The Focus Area Two involved material acquisition involving the process of acquisition through transparency, accountability, and best practices. The initiative centered around capacity building and processes…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share