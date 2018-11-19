The head of the officiating team of AFCON 2019 qualifiers between South Africa and Nigeria, Bakary Papa Gassama has apologised to the Nigerian team after wrongly denying them two goals due to wrong offside calls.

Ahmed Musa put through Kelechi Iheanacho who tapped home believing he has given Nigeria the lead but Musa who supplied the pass was judged by the assistant referee as been in an offside position, something which turned out to be wrong after video replays.

In the second half with less than five minutes to go, Musa was once again at the receiving end of another poor referee decision as he was once again flagged offside incorrectly after slotting home what could have given Nigeria all three points.

The game ended 1-1 with Nigeria sealing her passage to next year Africa Cup of Nations but officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) still expressed their unhappiness to Gassama over the poor decision which cost Nigeria a win.

Gassama admitted the error and even went a step further by sending his apologies to Musa over the incident although he admitted that such errors are sometimes unavoidable particularly due to the non-availability of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Meanwhile, Musa has called out to CAF to ensure such avoidable mistakes are not repeated in subsequent matches.

The Al Nassr forward, amid several celebratory tweets and Instagram posts from players of the team, took to his twitter to question the decision, calling out CAF in the same post.