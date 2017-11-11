The Sun News
11th November 2017 - I’m sorry for impregnating another man’s wife, Celestial priest tells court
11th November 2017 - WE’LL DAZE BUHARI IN 2019 – SULE LAMIDO
11th November 2017 - You must face trial, court tells Evans, others
11th November 2017 - Ajimobi promises to conduct council poll in March 2018
11th November 2017 - IPOB shuts down Onitsha over Anambra poll protest
11th November 2017 - Avengers’ Threat: Exodus in Delta coastal communities as military deploys hardware
11th November 2017 - CAN tasks Buhari on Sukuk, OIC, herdsmen/farmers clash
11th November 2017 - Global award: Rivers PDP, APC reps’ caucus commends Wike
11th November 2017 - To succeed as fashion designer, don’t give up – Condeh
I'm sorry for impregnating another man's wife, Celestial priest tells court

I’m sorry for impregnating another man’s wife, Celestial priest tells court

— 11th November 2017

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

A Celestial Church priest, David Adebayo on Friday begged a Customary Court sitting in Mapo area of Ibadan to pardon him for impregnating Omolara Ojeyemi, a legal wife of Abiodun Ojeyemi.

Adebayo, who is a resident of Alakuko area of Alagbado in Lagos State confessed that Omolara was his concubine and that he had been sleeping with her for the past 12 years.

“My lord, anytime Omolara left her husband in Ibadan, she used to come to meet me in Lagos where we usually have fun. Sometimes, she came after her closing hour in her office and returned to Ibadan the following morning.

“Omolara only told me that she and her husband were no more in good terms even though she had already had two children. I swear on the holy bible, I didn’t intend to destroy her relationship with her husband, she is just ,my girlfriend.

“The pregnancy in her tommy belongs to me, I was the one that deflowered her during my NYSC days. I followed her into the court to ensure that her union with Abiodun is dissolved today not that I am daring the court’s power,” Adebayo explained.

Adebayo however, apologized to the court for causing so much disharmony in Abiodun’s family and for having unlawful sexual intercourse with a housewife.

The president of the court, Ademola Odunade dissolved the seven year-old marriage between Omolara and Abiodun Ojeyemi and ordered Abiodun to take custody of their two children. Odunade held that the society was fast undergoing an unprecedented decay in morality especially how adultery was ruining marriages.

“It is so tragic that a man can deliberately impregnate a housewife with children. It has never happened in the history of this court that a concubine will accompany his mistress to the court with the intention of daring us, saying nothing will happen.

“In the interest of peaceful living, the union between Omolara and Abiodun has ceased to be henceforth. Abiodun shall take custody of the two children produced by the union,” the magistrate stated.

Narrating his ordeal, Abiodun who was a staff of Nigeria Brewery said that Omolara, his wife, was an unrepentant fornicator despite his genuine love for her.

“My lord, ever since I got married to Omolara seven years ago, little did I know that she had been occupied with all sorts of escapades in the name of going to church vigil.

“What I know is that she usually tell me that she was going for  church vigil and I never had any reason to suspect her because I trusted her.

“However, since around June this year, Omolara started starving me of usual sexual intercourse between husband and wife. Before I eventually knew the truth, Omolara had told me that her concubine was her uncle and I was relating with him well as an in-law.

“One day, I got home and discovered that she had packed all the property away including mine. In fact, I have never failed to perform my responsibility as a husband to her and as a father to our children.

“Omolara’s concubine is a Priest at a Celestial Church, Emmanuel Parish Elewiodo-Ojo, Ibadan,” Abiodun explained.

Testifying in the matter, Omolara’s father confessed that Abiodun was a complete gentle son in-law whom he liked so much.

He added that he usually rendered Abiodun and Omolara monetary assistance anytime they were in need. “I know that Abiodun has a great future ahead of him and I used to tell Omolara, my daughter to keep calm. If there was any problem, Abiodun never hesitated to inform me.

“I never gave any wife to that naughty concubine and I know that he only wants to cause disaster to the happy relationship between my daughter and Abiodun,” Omolara’s father said.

However, Omolara who was the plaintiff in the case had earlier informed the court that she was no longer interested in continuing in the marriage with Abiodun because he was threatening her life with scissor attack and irresponsibility.

Post Views: 16
I’m sorry for impregnating another man’s wife, Celestial priest tells court

— 11th November 2017

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan A Celestial Church priest, David Adebayo on Friday begged a Customary Court sitting in Mapo area of Ibadan to pardon him for impregnating Omolara Ojeyemi, a legal wife of Abiodun Ojeyemi. Adebayo, who is a resident of Alakuko area of Alagbado in Lagos State confessed that Omolara was his concubine and…

