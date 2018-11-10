Nkechi Chima, Abuja

UK-based Nigerian actress, producer Florence Okonkwo popularly known as queen of red carpet has won local and international honours as a movie entrepreneur.

The screen goddess gives insight into her acting career, revealing that she is single and hot.

When exactly did you start acting?

My first breakthrough was in 2012 in London. That was when I played a cameo role in the award winning movie ‘Shameful Deceit,’ after Ruke Amata introduced me into acting. Since then, i have featured in several movies, my love for acting encouraged me to dabble into movie production.

In 2013, I produced flicks such as ‘For the Love of Money’, ‘Top Range’. Also, I have co-produced ‘Oga Detective’ and ‘Broken Cross’. I equally featured in BFI movie titled, Return of the Don.

In 2015, I came to Nigeria where I produced a movie titled Love Conquers featuring Chinwe Owoh, Vitalis Ndubuisi, Amaechi Muonagor, Pat Michael Odiatu, which recently won Hollywood African Prestigious Award (HAPA) in America and gave me recognition as HAPA ambassador.

READ ALSO: Why Nigeria’s losing N3.1tr annually to port crises

Where exactly do you hail from?

I hails from Ogwachi-ukwu, Delta State. I was born in Enugu, but I grew up in Lagos. I had my primary education at Nazareth College Festac, Lagos. I attended Holy Child College, Ikoyi. Thereafter, I proceeded to Lagos State University where I bagged a degree in Banking and Finance. I studied for my MA in Marketing at Middlesex University United Kingdom.

What else do you do aside acting?

I’m a fashion business woman, also publisher of Elegance International Magazine. I’m also involved in charity works which gave me so many recognition in volunteer work, presented by the deputy Major Counsellor Lorraine Lauder and BAFTA award for community championship in the United Kingdom.

You like wearing blonde hair styles, is it your fashion statement?

Yes, I love blonde hair styles, you hardly see me wearing a different hair style, in fact, I love the way people identify me with blonde.

How best do you like to dress?

As a red carpet queen, I always wear long gown with high heels and my crown to any social events.

Could you tell us about the lucky man in your life?

l’m not married, but i’m single and hot (laughter). However, i’m a single mother with two lovely boys.

What qualities do you expect in your life partner?

He must be a professional in any career choice. He must be someone who understands my career, loves and respect me. Also, he has to be humble and hard working.

Tell us about the people you admire as mentors or role models?

Veteran actor, Pete Edochie is a great talent. I call him ‘Godfather’. I met him at the launch of Africa Magic Igbo Movie Channel in Enugu He is a great inspiration to actors.

You have produced movies in London and Nigeria, how will you rate the Nigerian movie industry?

The funding challenge is the same in both countries, but we have better locations abroad. You can’t compare Enugu with London. Besides, as a proud Nigerian, l’m hopeful our industry will soon stand out in the world. We truly need government support. Also, I am appealing for private sector sponsorship and good spirited individuals for the growth of Nollywood.